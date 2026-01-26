Everton 1-1 Leeds: Barry’s late goal takes point for Toffees

Everton rallied for a point in an engaging 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday.

Leeds dominated the first half and would’ve felt unlucky to head to the team room up by just a single goal, scored by James Justin before the half-hour mark.

But Everton made changes at the break and improved dramatically, getting a goal from Thierno Barry in the 76th minute before making a solid push for all three points.

Everton are 10th, the third of four teams on 33 points. Leeds move six points clear of the bottom three with their 26th point.

Moyes’ subs sell Everton’s potential

Everton looked so poor in the first half, the first match of a long stretch without creative battery Jack Grealish. But David Moyes made two moves at the break and another in the 71st minute to make a big difference. The Toffees had not had Jarrad Branthwaite, one of the best center backs in the Premier League, available to them for the entirely of the season and had also been without Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall since mid-December. Their introductions at halftime helped change the game in Everton’s favor, and teenager Tyler Dibling later joined the game to make a bright impact. With Idrissa Gana Gueye — excellent on Monday — and Iliman Ndiaye also back from AFCON, it was a timely reminder of how shorthanded the Toffees have been for extended periods this season. It’ll be a shame if the Toffees’ unpreparedness for AFCON — they went 2W-2D-2L without Gana Gueye and Ndiaye against in a soft stretch that included draws against Burnley and Wolves — stops them short of a return to Europe.

What’s next?

Everton go to Brighton at 10am ET Saturday, the same time that Leeds host Arsenal.

Everton vs Leeds final score: 1-1

James Justin 29', Thierno Barry 76'

Everton vs Leeds live updates — by Nick Mendola

One more move for Moyes

Beto for Barry in the 89th minute as Everton chase a winner.

Late triple sub for Leeds

Aaronson, Stach, and Bournauw exit in favor of Facundo Buonanotte, Noah Okafor, and Sean Longstaff in the 85th minute.

Everton alive!

Barry is suddenly behind the back line again, and Everton out of nothing have found danger and are seeking an unlikely lead.

Dibling lays off for Gana Gueye, who rips a shot off the bar.

1-1, 79'.

Thierno Barry goal — Everton 1-1 Leeds

Gana Gueye gets the ball, racing down the right flank to cross into danger.

Barry has the better of Bornauw and slams the ball into the upper reaches of the goal.

Subs

Ao Tanaka replaces Ilia Gruev for Leeds, and Everton respond a few minutes later by introducing Tyler Dibling for Nathan Patterson.

1-0 Leeds into the 72nd minute.

Darlow keeps it 1-0

Leeds made a goalkeeper switch to Karl Darlow and the ex-Newcastle man has a huge save here.

Ndiaye sends Thierno Barry toward goal and the forward’s outside-of-the-boot shot looks headed for the far corner before a diving Darlow’s right paw enters the chat.

Gana Gueye surges forward

A great interception sees Idrissa Gana Gueye surge toward the Leeds box.

He finds Ndiaye, who makes a splendid cut inside but sees his 59th-minute shot blocked by Bournauw.

Everton subs

Jarrad Branthwaite makes his season debut — my, has he been missed! — and Dewsbury-Hall is also healthy and into the game as Moyes makes two changes at the break.

Dwight McNeil and Harrison Armstrong exit the game.

Toffees booed at halftime

The only good thing for David Moyes is that the deficit is only one goal.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carlos Alcaraz, Merlin Rohl, and the rest of the Everton bench will be aware of the need for change in this one.

Jack Grealish’s absence has been felt and Iliman Ndiaye looks like he’s still at AFCON.

Leeds will want their second goal soon.

It’s all Leeds now

Shots are now 9-2 and Leeds are holding more than half of the ball.

Aaronson cuts in from the left and hits a low shot into Jordan Pickford’s stooping frame.

There’s so much room for Leeds to operate right now.

James Justin goal — Everton 0-1 Leeds

It was coming!

Joe Rodon wins a loose ball over a tepid Iliman Ndiaye, and Leeds are off down their right flank.

Anton Stach sends a low cross through the 18 and Brenden Aaronson is running horizontally in a bid to chase a turn-and-finish.

He wisely defers to a marauding James Justin, who snaps home.

Leeds threaten early

The visitors have looked dangerous, and there’s a lively vibe in the stadium.

Leeds nearly make it 1-0 when in-form USMNT man Brenden Aaronson sends an incisive pass to Jayden Bogle at the back post, but his shot is blocked out for an eventually unsuccessful corner.

0-0 into the 16th minute.

Everton lineup

Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Gana Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Armstrong, Ndiaye, Barry

Leeds lineup

Darlow, Bogle, Justin, Rodon, Bornauw, Struijk, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Everton vs Leeds preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Everton host Leeds United on Monday as two teams aiming to finish in the top 10 of the Premier League collide at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

David Moyes’ Everton will be full of confidence after a big 1-0 win at Aston Villa last time out. Thierno Barry scored the winner against Villa and Everton have a chance to kick on and push for European qualification.

Leeds have been in great form, losing just one of their last nine and that was a last-gasp defeat at Newcastle. Last time out they won 1-0 late on at home against Fulham and Daniel Farke’s side are still in the relegation scrap but it looks like they can pull clear in the final months of the season.

Everton team news, focus

Injuries have hit Everton hard in the creative areas in recent weeks with on-loan playmaker Jack Grealish out for several months. That is a blow but Senegalese duo Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye should be available as they return from AFCON victorious. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could be available, while Jarrad Branthwaite is still working his way back from injury and Michael Keane is suspended. Everton have struggled to score goals throughout this season but Barry bagging the winner against Villa should give him plenty of confidence moving forward.

Leeds team news, focus

Farke’s Leeds have been brilliant since he switched to a 3-5-2 formation and former Everton strike Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been excellent in terms of scoring goals and providing a focal point up top. USMNT star Brenden Aaronson has been superb too and the playmaker is in the form of his career. Daniel James and Jaka Bijol are both out injured with Anton Stach and Gabriel Gudmundsson doubts.

Everton vs Leeds prediction

This feels like it will be a very tight game and Leeds probably have more confidence and belief in attack, so go for them to grab the win. Everton 1-2 Leeds.

How to watch Everton vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (January 27)

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network