How to watch Leeds vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Leeds host Fulham on Saturday in a game between two teams who have long-term ambitions of breaking into the top eight.

WATCH — Leeds v Fulham

Daniel Farke’s Leeds were on a long unbeaten run before their wild 4-3 defeat at Newcastle but that loss aside they seem to have turned a corner in a big way. Leeds shouldn’t be too concerned about relegation this season. Goals are flowing with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson all looking sharp and if they can shore things up at the other end they could push for a top 10 finish. Not bad at all from the new boys.

Fulham are on a roll under Marco Silva, winning four of their last six games (they’re unbeaten in that stretch) and Harry Wilson is leading their charge. Wilson was the hero again as they beat Chelsea 2-1 last time out and Silva is getting the absolute maximum out of this squad, which is even more impressive as they lost three starters to AFCON duty over the last month.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (January 17)

Venue: Elland Road — Leeds, Yorkshire

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Leeds team news, focus

Sebastiaan Bornauw and Dan James are definitely out, but Leeds have plenty of options and the 3-5-2 system has really worked for them in recent weeks. Calvert-Lewin is a great focal point and is full of confidence, while USMNT playmaker Aaronson is in the form of his career. If Leeds can just settle down at the back they will pick up plenty of points during the rest of the season and will be well clear of relegation danger.

Fulham team news, focus

Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze are still away on AFCON duty with Nigeria so in-form Raul Jimenez will lead the line with Wilson and Emile Smith Rowe supporting him so well from attacking midfield. Kevin has also been a great option off the bench and there is a lovely balance and solidity about this Fulham side. They also keep popping up and scoring late goals, which is a great knack to have.

Leeds vs Fulham prediction

This may not have as many goals as Leeds’ recent games, but you still fancy them to get the win and overwhelm Fulham late on. Leeds 2-1 Fulham.