How to watch Burnley vs Leeds live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Newly-promoted teams Burnley and Leeds meet at Turf Moor on Saturday aiming to build on solid starts to life back in the top-flight.

And they know one another well after going toe-to-toe for the Championship title last season.

Scott Parker’s Clarets have had a few shellackings so far (they have faced Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City and Aston Villa in their opening seven games, to be fair) but they’re generally hanging in games and only lost 2-1 at Villa before the break. Burnley have picked up four points from their opening seven games which is a decent return but a win at home against fellow relegation rivals would make their decent start to the season seem like a good one.

Leeds have fared slightly better with eight points from their opening seven games and Daniel Farke’s side are solid, buzz around in midfield and are creating chances. But their 2-1 defeat at home to Spurs before the break highlighted how they are getting punished for missing chances, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn’t quite regained his scoring touch although he is looking fit and sharp.

How to watch Burnley vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (October 18)

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley team news, focus

Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni remain out, while Jaidon Anthony is a doubt with a thigh injury. Burnley have the likes of Armando Broja, Lyle Foster and Zian Flemming to call on up top and Lesley Ugochukwu, Marcus Edwards and Jacob Brunn Larsen are threats breaking from midfield on the counter.

Leeds team news, focus

This is a very settled and solid Leeds side with Farke making some savvy additions this summer. Both Anton Stach and Gabriel Gudmundsson have slotted in seamlessly in midfield and defense. Calvert-Lewin is making the right runs and Leeds are putting chances on a plate for him, but the injury-hit forward is still shaking off some rust after his arrival from Everton as a free agent this summer.

Burnley vs Leeds prediction

This feels like the game where Leeds will finally regain their scoring touch and they are just as robust as Burnley, but pack more of a punch in midfield and attack. Burnley 1-3 Leeds.