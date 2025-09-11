How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Broncos vs. Colts 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Alabama
Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
2025 Walker Cup
Podcast: Walker Cup recap, Wake’s Chloe Kovelesky, and 15 penalty strokes at men’s event

Top Clips

nbc_dls_mikemcdaniel_250911.jpg
Will McDaniel get fired if Dolphins fall to 0-2?
nbc_dps_derekcarrinterview_250911.jpg
Carr: NFL players hate Thursday Night Football
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_250911.jpg
Wright more worried about Lions than Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Broncos vs. Colts 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Alabama
Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
2025 Walker Cup
Podcast: Walker Cup recap, Wake’s Chloe Kovelesky, and 15 penalty strokes at men’s event

Top Clips

nbc_dls_mikemcdaniel_250911.jpg
Will McDaniel get fired if Dolphins fall to 0-2?
nbc_dps_derekcarrinterview_250911.jpg
Carr: NFL players hate Thursday Night Football
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_250911.jpg
Wright more worried about Lions than Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published September 11, 2025 03:02 PM

Both Bournemouth and Brighton will try to pick up right where they left off when the Premier League returns from the international break on Saturday (10 am ET).

WATCH — Bournemouth vs Brighton

After losing 4-2 to Liverpool on opening day, Bournemouth kept a pair of clean sheets to beat Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 each. Andoni Iraola’s side looks largely unfazed by the departures of $195 million worth of defenders in the summer (Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi and Milos Kerkez) based on recent results (0.65 xG allowed in those two games, combined).

Brighton experienced some turnover of their own this summer, and the Seagulls have (predictably) struggled in the final third following Joao Pedro’s departure to Chelsea. Fabian Hurzler’s side put up just 0.51 (non-penalty) xG and drew Fulham in the opener, then they couldn’t put away any of their 13 shots (for 1.64 non-penalty xG) and lost to Everton before shocking Manchester City with a real smash-and-grab job. Brighton have been awarded a penalty in all three of their games thus far, a trend they will hope continues down on the south coach this weekend.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET, Saturday
Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Adam Smith (thigh), Enes Unal (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Cook (knee)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Julio Enciso (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mats Wieffer (knee)

Bournemouth vs Brighton prediction

Both of these teams are fantastic at baiting their opponents to overextend and open themselves up to being countered, so it’ll be fascinating to see who takes the bait first. To this point, Bournemouth look the slightly more disciplined bunch. Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton.