How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Both Bournemouth and Brighton will try to pick up right where they left off when the Premier League returns from the international break on Saturday (10 am ET).

WATCH — Bournemouth vs Brighton

After losing 4-2 to Liverpool on opening day, Bournemouth kept a pair of clean sheets to beat Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 each. Andoni Iraola’s side looks largely unfazed by the departures of $195 million worth of defenders in the summer (Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi and Milos Kerkez) based on recent results (0.65 xG allowed in those two games, combined).

Brighton experienced some turnover of their own this summer, and the Seagulls have (predictably) struggled in the final third following Joao Pedro’s departure to Chelsea. Fabian Hurzler’s side put up just 0.51 (non-penalty) xG and drew Fulham in the opener, then they couldn’t put away any of their 13 shots (for 1.64 non-penalty xG) and lost to Everton before shocking Manchester City with a real smash-and-grab job. Brighton have been awarded a penalty in all three of their games thus far, a trend they will hope continues down on the south coach this weekend.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET, Saturday

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Adam Smith (thigh), Enes Unal (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Cook (knee)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Julio Enciso (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mats Wieffer (knee)

Bournemouth vs Brighton prediction

Both of these teams are fantastic at baiting their opponents to overextend and open themselves up to being countered, so it’ll be fascinating to see who takes the bait first. To this point, Bournemouth look the slightly more disciplined bunch. Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton.