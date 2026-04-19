Aston Villa vs Sunderland LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Top four hopefuls and Europa League favorites Aston Villa host European hopefuls Sunderland on Sunday with both teams eager to finish the season strongly.

WATCH — Aston Villa v Sunderland

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (April 19)

Venue: Villa Park — Aston, Birmingham

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Aston Villa vs Sunderland score: 2-1

Watkins 2’, 36'; Rigg 9’

Aston Villa vs Sunderland live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Sadiki’s shot is blocked superbly

The ball drops to Sadiki and his shot is going in, but Onana gets a great block in.

Watkins again!

That is his sixth goal in his last five appearances. Villa are patient down the left and Maatsen’s cross picks out Watkins to head home his second of the game. Watkins is in superb form.

Onana hits the crossbar!

It is all happening at Villa Park! McGinn whips in a lovely corner and Onana gets there before Roefs but his header hits the crossbar and comes back out.

Rigg equalizes!

Wow. What a start to this game. A lovely finish across goal from the youngster Chris Rigg. Sunderland are level.

Watkins scores!

Well, that didn’t take long. After lovely play from Cash and McGinn down the right, Watkins has Villa ahead with a header at the back post. Villa Park is bouncing. Dream start for the hosts.

Ollie Watkins' 2' header marks 10 PL goals for a SIXTH consecutive season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k4e5ORItyc — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 19, 2026

Aston Villa lineup

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Barkley; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins

Sunderland lineup

Roefs; Mukiele, O’Nien, Alderete, Reinildo; Sadiki, Xhaka; Rigg, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey

Aston Villa team news, focus

Villa hammered Bologna in midweek to seal their spot in the Europa League semifinals and Emery, a serial winner of that competition, has plenty of players back from injury to really boost his options in the final weeks of the campaign. Ollie Watkins is in great form with John McGinn and Youri Tielemans back fit and flying, while Morgan Rogers is a real delight to watch.

Sunderland team news, focus

Romain Mundle, Simon Moore, Jocelin Ta Bi and Bertrand Traore are out, while Nilson Angulo and Dan Ballard are doubts. Sunderland have a very solid, settled side with Brian Brobbey leading the line superbly up top and Granit Xhaka running the show in midfield. Sunderland are dangerous on the break and Diarra, Le Fee and Sadiki are excellent in breaking from midfield and supporting Brobbey.

Aston Villa vs Sunderland preview

Unai Emery has led Villa to the semifinals of the Europa League where they face fellow Midlands club Nottingham Forest (who they drew 1-1 with last weekend in the league) for a spot in the final in Istanbul in May. In the Premier League they sit in fourth place, seven points ahead of sixth-place Chelsea, so a win this weekend would be huge in cementing their spot in the top five which guarantees Champions League qualification for next season.

Sunderland have won three of their last four games and are back on track as Regis Le Bris’ side beat Spurs at home last weekend to boost their European hopes. The Black Cats are involved in an almighty scrap for European qualification, which is an incredible feat given this is their first year back in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Sunderland prediction

Villa will force the issue and will likely have too much for the Black Cats, but they do play a high defensive line so could be caught out. Aston Villa 3-1 Sunderland.