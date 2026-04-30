How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Fulham on Saturday with Mikel Arteta’s men knowing they can momentarily extend their lead atop the Premier League table to six points with a win.

But Manchester City would have two games in-hand. Still, Arsenal just need to keep winning and hope City slip up between now and the end of the season, as the title could well come down to goal difference.

WATCH — Arsenal v Fulham

That could be a problem for the Gunners, as Arteta’s side have failed to score more than once in their last eight games in all competitions. They labored to a 1-0 win at home against Newcastle last weekend and it feels like this game against Fulham will be a very similar affair. Wednesday’s trip to Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal ended in a 1-1 draw as Arsenal felt hard done by as a late penalty kick was taken away from them. But Arteta’s side will be feeling confident of beating Atletico at home in the second leg on Tuesday to reach the Champions League final. But first up: Fulham.

The Cottagers are chasing European qualification and were boosted by a 1-0 win at home against Aston Villa last weekend. Marco Silva’s future is yet to be decided as his contract runs out at the end of the season but it seems very likely that he will stay if Fulham qualify for Europe. The Cottagers have been a bit of a bogey team for Arsenal in recent years, and they have plenty to play for themselves on Saturday.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (May 2)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com & Stream live on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

Mikel Merino, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz remain out, while Martin Odegaard is a doubt. It will be intriguing to see if Arteta starts any or all of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze on Saturday as they all came off the bench in Madrid in midweek. With the second leg coming up at home against Atletico on Tuesday, it is very likely Arteta rotates and Mosquera, Calafiori and Jesus could all start this huge game against Fulham.

Fulham team news, focus

Former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi is out injured with a hamstring issue, which is a blow. But Fulham still have a ton of creativity with another former Gunner, Emile Smith Rowe, Harry Wilson (who is out of contract this summer) and Samuel Chukwueze. Raul Jimenez will lead the line and the solid midfield duo of Sander Berge and Luka Jokic will mop things up nicely in front of an experienced back four. Winger Kevin is out injured, while full backs Kenny Tete and Ryan Sessegnon are doubts so Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson should start at right and left back respectively.

Arsenal vs Fulham prediction

This is going to be nervous and tense and it feels like Fulham are more than capable of digging in and making this a real slog for Arsenal. Go for a draw, which could be pivotal in the title race. Arsenal 1-1 Fulham.