How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Fulham host Aston Villa on Saturday with both teams chasing European qualification late in the season.

WATCH — Fulham v Aston Villa

Marco Silva’s Fulham are involved in a huge scrap to finish in seventh, with just four points separating seven teams. The Cottagers drew 0-0 at Brentford last weekend and they’ve won just won of their last five games as their creative spark has disappeared. Silva’s future is still up in the air as his contract is up at the end of the season and it seems likely he will move on.

Villa surged back to secure a dramatic 4-3 win against Sunderland last weekend, as Unai Emery’s side led 3-1 but then coughed up two late goals before Tammy Abraham won it in stoppage time. That victory all but secures a top five finish and Champions League qualification for next season. Villa will perhaps rest a few players as they have one eye on their Europa League semifinal first leg at Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday (April 25)

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Fulham team news, focus

Raul Jimenez, Oscar Bobb, Antonee Robinson, Josh King, Sander Berge and Samuel Chukwueze could all come in to the starting lineup as Silva continues to try and find the right combinations of players, especially in attack, to finish the season strongly. Fulham can still qualify for Europe and that is perhaps the only way Silva will stick around. Kevin and Kenny Tete are out, while Alex Iwobi is a huge doubt after coming off injured at Brentford last weekend.

Aston Villa team news, focus

Villa will likely rotate and with Champions League qualification all but secured, and a huge Europa League semifinal at Forest coming up, that is fair enough. Abraham, Sancho, Lindelof, Buendia, Luiz and Bailey could all start. Boubacar Kamara remains out injured.

Fulham vs Aston Villa prediction

This could be a fun one as both teams will just go for it and have nothing to lose. Go for a draw. Fulham 2-2 Aston Villa.