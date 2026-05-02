How to watch Everton vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Everton host Manchester City on Monday with Arsenal fans everywhere hoping the Toffees do them a massive favor in the title race.

WATCH — Everton v Manchester City

Playing away at David Moyes’ Everton is one of the toughest remaining games for Pep Guardiola’s City to navigate, as Arsenal are ready to take advantage of any slight slip up from City. The Toffees lost 2-1 at West Ham last weekend as they chase European qualification but have suffered plenty of late heartbreak in recent games. Still, they’re having a fine season and are more than capable of putting a huge in City’s title hopes.

But this is Manchester City in May. Just like they always do, they’ve kicked on late in the season and know they if they win their remaining five games they will have a very good chance of winning the title as it will go down to goal difference if Arsenal also win out. City are chasing the domestic treble as they already beat Arsenal in the League Cup final, have the slight advantage in the title race and are the heavy favorites to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 16. But Guardiola’s side have plenty of midweek games between now and May 24 to navigate as they aim to get their rotation right.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (May 4)

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Everton team news, focus

The Toffees are without Jarrad Branthwaite for the rest of the season, while Beto is fit to return after going through concussion protocol. Iliman Ndiaye and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall will look to make the most of the chances City give them on the counter.

Manchester City team news, focus

City’s only injury concerns are long-term absentees Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol at center back, while Rodri is a doubt. Semenyo, Cherki and Doku will line up behind Haaland up top and City look so slick and confident in attack right now.

Everton vs Manchester City prediction

This feels like one of those games where Everton will come flying out of the traps but Man City will surge back in the second half and probably score a late winner. Everton 1-2 Manchester City.