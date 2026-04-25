West Ham 2-1 Everton: Wilson keeps Hammers above the bottom three

Callum Wilson’s stoppage-time goal completed a frantic finish at the London Stadium, where West Ham United beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday.

West Ham were feeling heat with relegation rivals Nottingham Forest winning Friday and Spurs leading late at Wolves, and these three points are so welcome.

WATCH — West Ham v Everton full match replay

Tomas Soucek gave West Ham a lead just after halftime but the Hammers made some defensive-minded substitutions and Europe-chasing Everton seized the game and leveled through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Everton stall in 11th with 47 points, three back of sixth-place Brighton and two behind seventh-place Bournemouth.

West Ham stay two points clear of 18th-place Spurs and move within three points of 16th-place Forest.

More to come...

West Ham vs Everton final score: 2-1

Tomas Soucek 52', Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 88', Callum Wilson 90+2'

West Ham vs Everton live updates — by Nick Mendola

Callum Wilson goal — West Ham 2-1 Everton

Malick Diouf’s cross from the left is nodded back across goal by Jarrod Bowen, and Callum Wilson snaps home to restore West Ham’s lead in the second of eight minutes’ stoppage time.

Eight minutes stoppage time

Not done yet!

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall goal — West Ham 1-1 Everton

Tarkowski knocks down a cross, putting it on a plate for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a header.

The ex-Leicester City man belts home an equalizer.

West Ham sub

Castellanos exits for Freddie Potts in the 78th minute.

Soucek, Disasi clear

Everton are pushing for an equalizer but West Ham are all hands on deck and both Soucek and Axel Disasi provide blocks to keep it 1-0.

Subs

Everton has plugged Timothy Iroegbunam and Tyrique George in for Jake O’Brien and Dwight McNeil.

Tomas Soucek goal (video) — West Ham 1-0 Everton

Pickford looks poor on the ensuing corner.

Jarrod Bowen whips in the service and Pickford just kinda waits it out as Tomas Soucek, who loves a big goal, gets the better of a pair of markers and heads home.

At the moment, West Ham would go four points clear of Sours, who are drawing at Wolves.

Soucek heads West Ham in front of Everton London Stadium erupts as Tomas Soucek gives the Hammers a monumental 1-0 lead over the Toffees to go four points clear of the relegation zone as things stand.

Castellanos wants a penalty after near miss

Crysencio Summerville crosses from the left and Castellanos settles it with his chest and hits a shot that’s blocked by jordan Pickford.

The keeper clobbers Castellanos with his follow-through and there’s a VAR check. No penalty. Pickford was splayed to make a save and maybe that’s helped him.

Halftime — West Ham 0-0 Everton

Both teams will find reasons for hope, as Everton did keep more of the ball as the half ticked past its midpoint but West Ham looked more dangerous and lead in shot attempts, 8-4.

A few small moments for Everton

Thierno Barry has looked up for it in limited opportunities for the Toffees.

Mads Hermansen is not worried by his latest half-chance, though.

0-0, 37'.

Fernandes so bright

The Hammers are up for this and Everton seem to realize the fight that’s on their hands.

Jarrod Bowen gets a shot blocked at point blank and the Toffees have to keep their nerve.

Mateus Fernandes wins corner

A big rip from Fernandes wins a corner kick, as West Ham have been playing forward but not quite tempting the goal.

0-0, 15'.

West Ham lineup

Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville, Bowen, Felipe, Castellanos

Everton lineup

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Barry

West Ham vs Everton preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

West Ham have pulled two points clear of the relegation zone with five games to go as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side drew at Crystal Palace on Monday. They have only lost three of their last 12 games to drag themselves out of the bottom three with a handful of games to go, and the Hammers look solid at the back and dangerous on the counter.

Everton lost 2-1 at home in the Merseyside derby in crushing fashion on Sunday but there is still so much positivity around what David Moyes, who worked similar wonders at West Ham a few years ago, is doing in his time back at the Toffees. Everton are right in the hunt for Europe and three points off sixth heading into the final few weeks. If they can somehow start converting more of the big chances they’re creating, they will surely qualify for Europe.

West Ham team news, focus

The Hammers are healthy and the trio of Jarrod Bowen, Taty Castellanos and Crysencio Summerville in attack hold the key to their game plan of countering.

Everton team news, focus

Jarrad Branthwaite has suffered a hamstring injury, which is a blow. Beto is out with a concussion so Thierno Barry will start up top. Everton will stay tight at the back and look to get Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on the ball in the final third as much as possible.

West Ham vs Everton prediction

This two teams play a very similar style and that should lead to a tight, tense game. Back the Toffees to just edge it. West Ham 1-2 Everton.

How to watch West Ham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (April 25)

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock