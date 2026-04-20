Crystal Palace 0-0 West Ham: Irons can’t solve Henderson, remain in danger of drop

West Ham United could only muster a point against Crystal Palace on Monday in a disappointing London derby for both teams.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v West Ham full match replay

The point means the Irons are just two points clear of 18th-place Tottenham Hotspur, though it does formally relegate 20th-place Wolves to the Championship.

Palace move onto 43 points now five points off the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots on the table, though they can claim a return to Europe by winning the Conference League Final. They’re currently set to meet Shakhtar Donetsk in the semifinal stage beginning next week.

Scoreless, even London derby an advertisement for clinical finishers

Jorgen Strand Larsen, Valentin Castellanos, and Pablo Felipe flashed quality at times and Brennan Johnson found himself in dangerous places, but where would both of these teams be with better finishing? Even taking into account the stars of these attacks in J-P Mateta and Jarrod Bowen, it hasn’t been good enough. Mateta has just four goals in all comps since January, while Bowen’s two goals since the start of February came in a cup game on March 9. West Ham’s work to find and keep an electric finisher is a decade-plus long tale while Palace only need to look back one year — or one half of one year — to see what’s possible when your center forward is punching in goals on a regular basis.

What’s next?

Palace go to Liverpool at 10am ET Saturday, then head to Ukraine for their UEL semifinal first leg at Shakhtar on April 30.

West Ham host old pal David Moyes and Everton at 10am Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham final score: 0-0

Crystal Palace vs West Ham live updates — by Nick Mendola

As it stands...

Palace will move 12 points clear of the bottom three while West Ham go two points ahead of 18th-place Spurs.

Triple Palace sub at the hour mark

Out go Yeremy Pino, Will Hughes, and Jorgen Strand Larsen for Daichi Kamada, Ismaila Sarr, and Jean-Philippe-Mateta.

Halftime — Crystal Palace 0-0 West Ham

Scoreless after 45 minutes with the shots advantage 5-4 to the Eagles.

Dean Henderson!

Malick Diouf turns Johnson inside out and fires in a cross from the left.

Konstantinos Mavropanos thinks he’s got another goal with a solid header but Dean Henderson’s strong palm ends that thought.

West Ham seizing control

Those two Palace moments are feeling more and more removed from what we’re seeing on the pitch later in the half.

Taty Castellanos, Pablo Felipe, and the Hammers are pushing for the opener now and Palace wouldn’t mind halftime.

Another Palace break

Johnson has another chance about 20-22 yards from goal.

Mads Hermansen may have had it covered anyway but Johnson’s curler doesn’t bend enough to find the frame.

Wake up!

The game snaps to life in the 20th minute as Jefferson Lerma whips in a terrific cross to the heart of the box.

Brennan Johnson is there and pops his header just wide of the post!

Hopefully this gives the game the edge it needs! Shot attempts now 2-1 to Palace.

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Mitchell, Hughes, Lerma, Johnson, Pino, Strand Larsen

West Ham lineup

Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville, Bowen, Felipe, Castellanos

Crystal Palace vs West Ham preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Palace are back on track after a tough few months as Oliver Glasner’s side have lost just one of their last five league games and beat Newcastle last time out to move up the table and they could still qualify for Europe through their league position. They’ve also advanced to the Conference League semifinals where they face Shakhtar Donetsk, which is a great achievement.

West Ham have been in great form under Nuno Espirito Santo, winning 4-0 at home against Wolves last time out. They have lost just twice in their last eight league games to give themselves a great chance of staying in the Premier League, but they’re still involved in an almighty relegation scrap. A win at Palace would move them four points clear of the relegation zone with five games to go.

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Eddie Nketiah, Evann Guessand and Maxence Lacroix are out injured, while Adam Wharton is a doubt. Glasner, who is moving on in just a few weeks at the end of his contract, is delighted to have Jean-Philippe Mateta back fit and scoring and it gives the Eagles a totally different look with JPM is fit and firing. Palace look reenergized as European success in the Conference League will see them qualify for the Europa League next season and that sets the club up nicely for the next few years.

West Ham team news, focus

Nuno has turned West Ham into a tough team to play against in their 4-2-3-1 formation and defensively they have improved so much since the start of the season. Getting Crysencio Summerville back from his spell out with injuries has been huge and West Ham are great on the counter attack. Taty Castellanos has also been excellent leading the line and the Hammers will look to play Palace at their own game and be dangerous on the break.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham prediction

This feels like West Ham will grab a big away win. Palace’s priority is the Conference League and West Ham look very good on the counter and solid at the back. Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (April 20)

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA