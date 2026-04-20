Wolves relegation to the Championship confirmed after loss at Leeds, West Ham draw at Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers are headed back to the second tier after eight years in the Premier League, as Wolves were relegated on the Championship on Monday.

MORE — Current Premier League standings

Wolves lost 3-0 to Leeds on Saturday to lower their maximum point total to 32 points, then saw West Ham gain a 33rd point to move 16 points clear of the basement-dwellers.

With 17th-place Nottingham Forest also on 33 points, there are now only two teams Wolves could pass on the table this season in 18th-place Spurs and (31 points) and 19th-place Burnley (20 points).

Wolves relegation — Where do Wolverhampton Wanderers go now?

The good news is that Rob Edwards is admired at the club and there’s no need for a change in managerial direction as he’s improved a substandard club in dire need of better defenders.

Star goalkeeper Jose Sa could leave town, while Ladislav Krejci and Angel Gomes are on loan to the club and Matt Doherty is set to be out-of-contract this summer. Wolves have a reported $8 million option to buy Gomes from Marseille and Krejci’s obligation-to-buy is reportedly near to $35 million. It’s unclear whether either club or the player could get out of that deal because of relegation or other reasons.

Championship star Adam Armstrong is the sort of player who would’ve come to the club knowing he might have to refire the club in the second-tier while the club made a lot of money over the past season by making big profits on Matheus Cunha, Jorgen Strand Larsen, and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

If Edwards can work with most of Joao Gomes, Hugo Bueno, Andre, and Santi Bueno next season while also keeping hold of Mateus Mane or turning him into a deeper transfer kitty, Wolves will be favored to come right back up to the Premier League.