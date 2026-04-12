Crystal Palace 2-1 Newcastle: Super sub Mateta solves Howe’s tame Magpies

Jean-Philippe Mateta came off the bench to deliver a brace as Crystal Palace came back to beat tame Newcastle United 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The Magpies got a late first-half goal from William Osula but Palace made a trio of subs just after the hour mark, one of whom was Mateta, as Oliver Glasner changed the game to deliver three points to his side.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v Newcastle full match replay

Palace had played at midweek, winning 3-0 over Fiorentina in a Conference League quarterfinal first leg, while Newcastle had not played since March 22.

The result will increase pressure on Eddie Howe, whose Magpies have exited two competitions and put their European hopes in dire straits.

Palace pull above Newcastle on goal differential, their 42 points good for 13th on the table. There’s a nine-point gap between the Magpies and 15th-place Leeds, who play Monday.

More embarrassment for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle as Glasner flexes managerial muscle

This game was a write-off for Palace, even at home. The Eagles were coming off a pressure-packed, emotional Thursday win over Fiorentina, and left stars Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr, and Adam Wharton on the bench to start the game. Newcastle United hadn’t played in three weeks since getting embarrassed by rivals Sunderland at home, and their health had improved mightily aside from talisman Bruno Guimaraes (a big absence, no doubt).

The Magpies were the better team in an overall dull first half aside from a brilliant Aaron Ramsdale double save and William Osula’s agile goal on the ground inside the six. Howe had Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa, Aaron Ramsey, and Anthony Elanga on the bench, players who cost him way over $200 million this summer. It’s the perfect recipe to bring them on to kill the game, yes?

Nope. Howe, as he said after the game, was “protecting the lead.” Glasner brought Mateta, Sarr, and Wharton into the game and things instantly changed in favor of Palace. They had it level within 16 minutes. That’s when Howe introduced Woltemade and Ramsey. Comically, he brought on Elanga and Wissa after Mateta’s penalty — in the fourth of five minutes stoppage time. It was reactionary and poor, and these three dropped points may well be the death knell on a European return. That would put the club in a terrible position this summer, but Howe may not have to worry about dealing with that. Next up? He’ll welcome former club Bournemouth, buoyed by a hot young manager making better recipes out of lesser ingredients. Good luck.

What’s next?

Palace go to Fiorentina on Thursday before hosting West Ham on April 20 in the Premier League.

Newcastle host Howe’s old pals Bournemouth at 10am ET Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle final score: 2-1

William Osula 43', Jean-Philippe Mateta 81', pen 90+4'

Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty goal — Crystal Palace 2-1 Newcastle

Ramsdale reads it right but Mateta’s penalty is nearly perfect.

Mateta brings Crystal Palace level with Newcastle It's game on at Selhurst Park as Jean-Philippe Mateta finds Crystal Palace's equalizer against Newcastle to make it 1-1 late in the second half.

Palace penalty!

In the first minute of stoppage, Sven Botman gets a hold of Ismaila Sarr’s shirt in the box and the forward goes down. Penalty. Review won’t change anything.

Newcastle subs

Jacob Ramsey and Nick Woltemade get into the game with a half-dozen minutes plus stoppage to play, replacing Joelinton and Osula.

Jean-Philippe Mateta goal — Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle

Livramento misses a hopeful Palace cross.

Tyrick Mitchell is there, sees an onrushing Ramsdale, and chops the ball back for Mateta to head off a defender and over the line in the 81st minute.

Mateta brings Crystal Palace level with Newcastle It's game on at Selhurst Park as Jean-Philippe Mateta finds Crystal Palace's equalizer against Newcastle to make it 1-1 late in the second half.

Palace introduce Kamada

Daichi Kamada will look to push Palace even closer to an equalizer as he replaces Pino in the 76th minute.

Magpies make first sub

Harvey Barnes replaces Gordon in the 72nd minute.

Off the bar!

Malick Thiaw gives away a free kick and it’s well-served to the back post by Pino, and Jefferson Lerma’s header hammers off the face of the cross bar in the 69th minute.

Palace make trio of subs

Adam Wharton, Ismaila Sarr, and Jean-Philippe Mateta make an impressive group of subs for Will Hughes, Brennan Johnson, and Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 64th minute.

Newcastle have been running things. This could very well change that.

Henderson bails out right side

Chris Richards’ lunge can’t get much of a back pass and William Osula is away toward goal.

Defenders close in and Osula’s shot is blocked by the leg of Dean Henderson, the ball hitting the shooter and going out for a goal kick.

Halftime — Crystal Palace 0-1 Newcastle United

The danger was minimal and the fouls out-numbered the shots 13-9 but Newcastle won’t care as the visitors enjoy a lead after keeping 61% of the ball.

William Osula goal — Crystal Palace 0-1 Newcastle United

The Magpies had done very little for a half-hour or so but now they’ve taken the lead.

Jacob Murphy, Sandro Tonali, and Tino Livramento work well on the right and the right back snaps a cross that is 85% absorbed by Lacroix but makes it to a prone William Osula, who had slid to meet the cross but instead sees the ball slowly roll into his body frame.

He lifts one leg to let the ball pass and uses the other to push the ball over the line. Really impressive. Must do yoga.

Osula nets Newcastle's opener against Palace William Osula pounces on the loose ball inside the box to give Newcastle an early 1-0 lead over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Brilliant double save by Aaron Ramsdale

The best chance of the day becomes a pair of chances.

Yeremy Pino cuts onto his right foot and forces Aaron Ramsdale into a diving parry to his right.

The balls rolls to Daniel Munoz, who does well to lead Ramsdale near post with his eyes before switching his hips and slashing across goal.

Ramsdale just adjusts his body and extends his right hand to push it away from goal.

Palace eventually get a corner and Canvot heads over Ramsdale’s cage.

0-0, 37'

Newcastle a bit brighter

The Magpies have the first shots and first corner kick of the game, but the danger’s been limited from both teams.

Palace have left Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr, and Adam Wharton on the bench after their midweek Conference League win and Newcastle will feel a need to take early advantage.

Eddie Howe, however, has handed William Osula and Jacob Murphy starts up top over Anthony Elanga, Nick Woltemade, Harvey Barnes, and Yoane Wissa.

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Johnson, Pino, Strand-Larsen

Newcastle lineup

Ramsdale, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Livramento, Tonali, Miley, Joelinton, Gordon, Miley, Osula

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle preview

Oliver Glasner’s Eagles are flying after a 3-0 Conference League quarterfinal first leg win over Fiorentina and are just three points behind the 12th-place Magpies in the Premier League with a game-in-hand.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been reeling and Eddie Howe had a lot of work to do to reset the club’s aims during the international break. They’ve exited the FA Cup and Champions League, and their return to Europe can only happen with a strong run to finish the Premier League season. A season sweep at the hands of promoted rivals Sunderland has only added to the tension around the Toon Army.

Howe’s men have 42 points and sit 12th on the table, seven points off the top five and six away from the top six. At the moment only seventh is guaranteed to deliver European football and the Magpies want to rise as high as possible even as the last spot could slide down the table due to other squad’s trophy wins.

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Sven Botman (head), Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh)

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle prediction

Palace played at home to Fiorentina on Thursday but used their top group and will have to deal with an inspired Newcastle side who’ve had some time to prepare for their hosts. The Magpies are without some key players in Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman but Lewis Miley is back in contention and they should have the depth to get a positive result. If they don’t, it’ll reflect on both Glasner and Howe. Palace 1-2 Newcastle.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock