Everton 1-2 Liverpool: Van Dijk wins first derby at Toffees’ new stadium in 100th minute

Liverpool laughed first, last and loudest on Sunday, as the Reds wrote the first chapter of the Merseyside derby at the brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium with a 100th-minute winning goal from Virgil van Dijk to beat Everton 2-1.

WATCH — Everton v Liverpool full match replay

Mohamed Salah got things started for Liverpool when he scored the opening goal, in his final Merseyside derby, just moments after Iliman Ndiaye’s goal was ruled out for offside by video review. Jake O’Brien found Ndiyae with a cross to the penalty spot, but O’Brien was well offside when the ball in behind Liverpool’s defense was played to him on the right wing. Seconds later, Cody Gakpo threaded an inch-perfect pass through midfield and found Salah all be his lonesome on the opposite flank. Salah made no mistake with the finish and etched his name in derby history.

Beto pulled Everton level in the 54th minute, though, as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall crossed the ball into the six-yard box and Beto slid in to touch it past Giorgi Mamardashvili. 1-1 looked like the likeliest outcome for ages, but the board went up indicating 11 minutes of stoppage time and one final twist seemed inevitable. Dominik Szoboszlai had a go from outside the box 10 minutes into stoppage time, blocked and deflected for a corner kick. Szoboszlai hooked a lofted ball to the top of the six and Van Dijk thumped it past Jordan Pickford who was perhaps impeded by O’Brien amid a sea of bodies.

What’s next?

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace — Saturday, 10 am ET

West Ham vs Everton — Saturday, 10 am ET

Everton vs Liverpool live updates - by Andy Edwards

Everton vs Liverpool final score: 1-2

Goalscorers: Mohamed Salah (29'), Beto (54'), Virgil van Dijk (100')

GOAL! Everton 1-2 Liverpool: Van Dijk heads home deep in stoppage time (100')

Van Dijk breaks Everton hearts in 100th minute Hill Dickinson Stadium is in shock after Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk rises highest to deliver the dagger for the Reds against Everton in the 100th minute of stoppage time.

GOAL! Everton 1-1 Liverpool: Beto slides in to finish Dewsbury-Hall’s cross (54')

Beto fires Everton level with Liverpool It's game on at Hill Dickinson Stadium as Beto's sliding effort beats a diving Liverpool Giorgi Mamardashvili to the ball to make it 1-1.

GOAL! Everton 0-1 Liverpool: Salah scores in his final Merseyside derby (29')

Salah tucks away Liverpool's opener v. Everton Just moments after VAR disallowed Everton's breakthrough goal, Liverpool take a 1-0 lead thanks to Mohamed Salah's clinical finish past Jordan Pickford at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

NO GOAL! Ndiaye scores but O’Brien is offside in the build-up (27')

Iliman Ndiaye goal called back by VAR 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wb52dzjr8A — USA Sports (@usasports) April 19, 2026

Everton starting XI

Pickford - O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko - Gueye, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall - McNeil, Ndiaye, Beto

Liverpool starting XI

Mamardashvili - Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson - Gravenberch, Jones, Wirtz - Salah, Gakpo, Isak

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

David Moyes has Everton eighth on the Premier League table, aiming for a return to Europe and armed with the knowledge that a home win over their heated rivals would pull them within two points of the fifth-place Reds.

Liverpool are dealing with both fixture congestion and the emotional toll of exiting Europe at midweek. The Reds lost 2-0 to PSG At Anfield as part of a definitive 4-0 Champions League quarterfinal tie versus the champions. Arne Slot’s men did win their last Premier League outing, a 2-0 home win over Fulham, but it’s their only win in their last five matches across three competitions. That includes their UCL ouster and an FA Cup quarterfinal humbling at the hands of Man City as the Reds will not claim a trophy this season.

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jack Grealish (ankle - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Hugo Ekitike (achilles), Alisson Becker (unspecified), Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE)

Everton vs Liverpool prediction

There is a lot going for Everton here given Liverpool’s legs, the injury to Hugo Ekitike, and all of the emotions attached to their snapping awake from dreams of a final-season silverware send-off for Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson. Still, this derby stirs every player who steps onto the pitch and this will be a spectacular scrap. Could Alexander Isak start to make his name brighter in red? Everton 1-1 Liverpool.