The Puma scratched from 152nd Kentucky Derby due to swelling in his leg

The Puma, one of the horses to watch heading into the 152nd Kentucky Derby, was scratched just hours ahead of Saturday’s race.

Trainer Gustavo Delgado confirmed his horse’s status to Churchill Downs’ Kevin Kerstein, saying they “discovered some swelling in [The Puma’s] leg due to a skin infection. … It’s just really bad timing.”

No alternates will take the three-year-old colt’s place in the starting gate given Friday’s deadline for eligible entries, so barring any other race-day scratches, there will be 19 horses in the field. Right to Party, Silent Tactic and Fulleffort also dropped out of the race since last Saturday’s draw. It will be the sixth time in the past eight years where less than 20 horses take part in the race.

The Puma, who came into Saturday at 7-1 odds, wasn’t expected to win the Derby, but was seen as a potential disruptor given that he edged Further Ado, one of Saturday’s Derby favorites, in the Tampa Bay Derby on March 7 and lost by a nose against Commandment three weeks later at the Florida Derby.