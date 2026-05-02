Newcastle vs Brighton LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Brighton & Hove Albion can strengthen their European position by punishing miserable Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

WATCH — Newcastle v Brighton

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Newcastle vs Brighton live updates, score: 2-0

William Osula 12', Dan Burn 25'

Halftime — Newcastle United 2-0 Brighton

Really good from the Magpies in an open, entertaining game.

Bruno Guimaraes’ return remains their biggest asset, as his partnership with Sandro Tonali and Joelinton in the midfield was the key to their ascension.

Dan Burn goal — Newcastle 2-0 Brighton

The boys are showing out for their owners and their coach.

Burn heads Bruno Guimaraes’ brilliant corner kick across goal and past Verbruggen.

Mats Wieffer injury

The right back limps off with a leg injury, and veteran Joel Veltman takes his place in the 18th minute.

William Osula goal — Newcastle 1-0 Brighton

Bruno Guimaraes sends an ambitious ball into the final third under pressure, and Jacob Murphy is taken down by a sliding Bart Verbruggen.

But Murphy doesn’t stay down, tracking down the loose ball at the end line and snapping a quick cross to the heart of the box for Osula to head home.

Carlos Baleba slams the crossbar from 28 yards

A corner is deflected into the air and then settled for Carlos Baleba well outside the 18.

Baleba goes for it and his rocket skims the cross bar.

Pope called upon early

Brighton nearly strike in the second minute but Nick Pope is quick to react and stop a terrific chance.

Newcastle lineup

Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Osula, Willock

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Wieffer, Gross, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Mitoma, Welbeck

Newcastle vs Brighton preview

Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls are unbeaten in five matches and 6-1-1 since February 21, surging to the top of the crowded back seeking sixth-place on the table. Their 50 points, however, are just one clear of Bournemouth and two ahead of a trio of teams as the race for a Europa League spot is hot and heavy.

WATCH — Newcastle v Brighton

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United have walked themselves right out of the European picture with a miserable 2026, now losers of four-straight Premier League games as part of a 3W-9L league run.

Howe is under considerable stress as the club’s ownership has flown into the Northeast for the annual review to find a boss keeping his most expensive summer purchases on the bench and last season’s Champions League qualifiers still technically not safe from relegation. SJP should be some sort of place on Saturday.

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Valentino Livramento (groin), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (groin)

Brighton & Hove Albion team news, focus

OUT: Diego Gomez (knee), James Milner (unspecified), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Solly March (muscular)

Newcastle v Brighton prediction

The Magpies have been so good at home over the past few seasons and Howe has access to his preferred midfield of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, and Bruno Guimaraes. However, Brighton’s had the Magpies’ number with four wins and two draws in their last six meetings including a 2-1 win at the Amex in October. Newcastle 1-1 Brighton.