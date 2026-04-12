Sunderland 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: De Zerbi’s debut defeat sees Spurs remain in the relegation zone

Sunderland edged past Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Sunday at the Stadium of Light as Spurs’ relegation fears deepened with Roberto De Zerbi tasting defeat in his first game in charge.

WATCH — Full match replay

Nordi Mukiele’s deflected effort in the second half was the difference as Spurs struggled to create throughout.

To add further insult to injury, Spurs had a penalty kick awarded to them in the first half overturned after a VAR review and a pitch-side monitor check, and they also lost captain Cristian Romero to injury in the second half as he left the pitch in tears.

With the win, their third in their last four Premier League games, Sunderland are just two points off sixth place and in the hunt for European qualification.

Spurs remain in 18th place and are in the relegation zone, as they are two points from safety with just six games to go.

New manager, same old Spurs

Nothing really changed for Spurs despite Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival as their third manager of the season. Just like under Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor there was a real lack of quality and belief on the ball and in the final third. In the first half they created some decent chances but Richarlison and Dominic Solanke couldn’t take them and that was it. Spurs were more pragmatic, just like they were under Frank, but even after they went 1-0 down they never truly believed they could get level. Pedro Porro’s shot from distance was as close as they came and in the situation they are in that isn’t good enough. They should have been flying forward and throwing caution to the wind to get at least a point, but there was nothing. No urgency, belief or spirit. That has been the problem all season long and even though De Zerbi is a fine tactician, the main problem he has to solve at Spurs in the next six games is more on the mental side of the game. They are now six games away from the huge embarrassment, and financial disaster, of relegation and their destiny is no longer in their own hands. Maybe that realization will finally spark this Spurs side into scrapping to stay up.

What’s next?

Sunderland head to Aston Villa next Sunday, while Spurs host Brighton next Saturday in a massive game.

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur score: 1-0

Mukiele 61'

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur live updates!

Porro goes close

Pedro Porro smashes a shot on goal which Roefs just gets a fingertip to.

It’s all Sunderland late on

Spurs have run out of steam despite bringing on Xavi Simons and making that triple sub. Sunderland are whipping in crosses and look the more likely to score the next goal to seal the win. There will be plenty of stoppage time...

Romero is off with Danso on

Spurs’ captain can’t carry on as he is in tears. Kevin Danso is on in his place.

Romero and Kinsky collide

This is a nasty collision as Romero and Kinsky collide in the box with Brobbey pushing Romero into the Spurs goalkeeper. There is a cut on the head of Kinsky. Long delay in the game as they both receive treatment.

Triple sub for Spurs

Tel, Sarr and Palhinha on for Richarlison, Gray and Bergvall as Spurs try to get level.

Mukiele’s deflected shot flies in!

Such bad luck for Spurs as Sunderland come forward on the right through Nordi Mukiele and his shot deflects wickedly off Van de Ven and loops in past Kinsky.

GOAL! Nordi Mukiele breaks the ice! Deflected by the defender and into the net 🤯@SunderlandAFC 1 - 0 @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/AbxCUFcPkx — USA Sports (@usasports) April 12, 2026

Half time thoughts — Tense, tight and open

Spurs have created some decent chances but they look a little open at the other end too. Kinsky has come up with some big saves, which will do wonders for his confidence. De Zerbi will be okay with that first half. Spurs just have to hang in there and then they will go for it late on.

Big save from Roefs!

Massive chance for Spurs right at the end of the half as the ball is flicked on and Solanke is there at the back post but his low effort is saved well by Roefs.

Robin Roefs with an unbelievable save 👏



Opportunity denied for Dominic Solanke and @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/sicxEpRaLR — USA Sports (@usasports) April 12, 2026

Huge save from Kinsky to deny Brobbey!

Brilliant save from Anton Kinsky to deny Brobbey. That was huge from the Spurs goalkeeper, who stood tall to save the effort at the back post.

Xhaka goes so close!

A long throw causes chaos and the ball drops to Granit Xhaka on the edge of the box, but his low drive flies just wide. He thought that was in.

Just wide of the left post, Granit Xhaka missing another opportunity for @SunderlandAFC 🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/TqZcu456ZV — USA Sports (@usasports) April 12, 2026

Penalty kick to Spurs... but it’s overturned!

Sloppy at the back from Sunderland as Kolo Muani is in and a combination of Alderete nudging him and O’Nien sliding in makes the Spurs forward go down. The referee Rob Jones takes a long look and gives a penalty kick. VAR is checking and sends Jones to the screen. He changes his mind! Jones says that Alderete played the ball first so it’s no penalty kick. Spurs still haven’t been awarded a penalty kick this season...

Brobbey almost gets in

Sunderland are in down the left and Le Fee’s cross almost finds Brobbey but Kinsky is out and smothers the ball down low to save.

Xhaka’s corner almost flies in!

Granit Xhaka whips in a really dangerous corner underneath the crossbar and that tests youngster Kinsky, who scrambles to tip it over the bar.

Richarlison’s effort saved, then Sunderland have a chance

Spurs are looking so dangerous every time they come forward and Kolo Muani sets up Richarlison but his effort on goal lacks power and Roefs saves. At the other end Brobbey and Diarra combine to cause problems but Romero slides in well to concede a corner.

Great start from Spurs!

Richarlison finds Solanke in-behind with a brilliant pass and Solanke’s cutback almost finds the onrushing Bergvall but Sunderland somehow clear. Spurs looking really sharp early.

Sunderland lineup

Roefs; Mukiele, O’Nien, Alderete, Reinildo; Diarra, Xhaka, Sadiki; Rigg, Brobbey, Le Fee

Tottenham Hotspur lineup

Kinsky; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bergvall, Gray, Gallagher; Kolo Muani, Solanke, Richarlison

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Bertrand Traore (knee), Nilson Angulo (unspecified), Daniel Ballard (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Mohammed Kudus (groin), Guglielmo Vicario (groin), Yves Bissouma (unspecified), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Pape Matar Sarr (shoulder), Mathys Tel (groin)

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur preview

Spurs are in the bottom three with seven matches to go in their Premier League season, and Roberto De Zerbi’s been brought into the manager’s position in the hopes of keeping the North Londoners from their first relegation since 1977.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have 43 points in their promotion season and are in the mix for European qualification as they’ve barely come back to earth after a flying start to their Premier League return. Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats have not been able to score may goals — their 32 are 18th in the Premier League — but they’ve made their bones in keeping the opposition from scoring too many goals, with goalkeeper Robin Roefs a star in their show.

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Can Spurs manage a new manager bounce for the first time this season? They were smacked by Arsenal in Igor Tudor’s first game and he left the job without having won a league game. Sunderland took a point from North London in the reverse fixture, and will feel they can keep the bad vibes on the Spurs side of the street, but it’s all up in the air with two good bosses running the show. Sunderland 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur.

How to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA