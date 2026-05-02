Alex Zanardi, auto racing champion, Paralympic gold medalist, dies at 59

Alex Zanardi, the auto racing champion who nearly died in a September 2001 crash then became a Paralympic gold medalist in 2012, has died at age 59, according to the Italian Paralympic and Olympic Committees.

“The world of sport has lost one of its most brilliant figures: Alex Zanardi, who passed away at the age of 59, leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of achievement, determination, and enduring values,” Italian Paralympic Committee President Marco Giunio De Sanctis wrote, according to a translation. “A leading figure in major international motorsports, up to Formula 1, Zanardi had already demonstrated extraordinary talent, character, and ability. But it was in his second career in sport that he achieved legendary status, becoming one of the greatest athletes in Paralympic history.”

On Sept. 15, 2001, Zanardi, the 1997 and 1998 CART season champion, lost control of his open-wheel car at the American Memorial (a German race renamed after Sept. 11) coming out of a pit stop. The car slid into the track among 200mph traffic and was t-boned by another car.

Zanardi lost both of his legs. A priest read his last rites. Somehow, he survived, saying later that he went 50 minutes with less than one liter of blood and that his heart stopped beating seven times.

In 2011, leading up to the 10th anniversary of the crash, Zanardi said, “The first thought that will go through my mind in the morning when I open my eyes will be very much related to my current dreams, rather than to my past nightmares.”

Zanardi became a Para hand cyclist, winning gold medals at the 2012 London Games (road race, time trial) and 2016 Rio Games (time trial, mixed team relay).

“These successes only partially reveal the greatness of an athlete who was able to go far beyond sporting achievements, transforming every achievement into a symbol of rebirth and possibility,” Giunio De Sanctis wrote. “Zanardi was much more than a champion: he was the face, the voice, and the driving force behind the growth of the Paralympic movement, making a significant contribution to the spread of Paralympic culture in Italy and around the world, thanks in part to his extraordinary communication skills and authenticity.”

The International Paralympic Committee posted that Zanardi was a “a pioneer, icon and legend of the Paralympic Movement.”

“His performances were truly out of this world, engaged new fans to the Games, and showed the world that anything is possible,” the post read. “He was a man who regularly pushed the boundaries of possibility. The iconic picture of him raising his handcycle above his head in victory at London 2012 will go down in history as one of the great sporting images. He will be remembered forever. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

In 2020, Zanardi was seriously injured in a handbike accident after crashing into an oncoming truck during a relay event in Tuscany. He suffered serious facial and cranial trauma in the crash and was put in a medically induced coma.

L’Italia perde un grande campione e un uomo straordinario, capace di trasformare ogni prova della vita in una lezione di coraggio, forza e dignità. Alex Zanardi ha saputo rimettersi in gioco ogni volta, affrontando anche le sfide più dure con determinazione, lucidità e una forza… pic.twitter.com/nxqMtAlhjk — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 2, 2026

Stefano Domenicali - President and CEO of Formula 1:



I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Alex Zanardi.



He was truly an inspirational person, as a human and as an athlete. I will always carry with me his extraordinary strength. He faced challenges that would… pic.twitter.com/damriNDNU5 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 2, 2026

The Associated Press contributed to this report.