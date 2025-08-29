 Skip navigation
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published August 29, 2025 08:39 AM

Nottingham Forest look stay unbeaten this young Premier League season by piling pressure on Graham Potter’s West Ham United when the two sides meet at the City Ground on Sunday.

Forest have been dealing with Nuno Espirito Santo-stoked controversy but it hasn’t hurt the team on the pitch as the Tricky Tees took care of Brentford to start the season before drawing Crystal Palace in Week 2.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v West Ham

West Ham were smacked 3-0 by Sunderland in Week 1 and followed it up with a blowout home loss to Chelsea before exiting the League Cup at the hands of Wolves on Wednesday.

That match saw West Ham star Jarrod Bowen clashing with fans at full time and the manager publicly requesting unity. Potter’s job is under threat but club landed help this week in the form of Southampton playmaker Mateus Fernandes.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs West Ham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: The City Ground
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Nicolas Dominguez (knee)

West Ham United team news, focus

OUT: Luis Guilherme (shoulder), Crysencio Summerville (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: George Earthy (ankle)

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham prediction

Forest are considered big favorites here. Can West Ham use their midweek frustration and form a siege mentality to back their boss? It’s not impossible, but the City Ground is a tough place and Forest didn’t have to play this week, Maybe, just maybe, the Hammers swing hard enough to get something from Nottinghamshire. Nottingham Forest 1-1 West Ham United.