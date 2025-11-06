How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

All eyes will be on the Etihad Stadium on Sunday when Manchester City host Liverpool, as rivals and Premier League title contenders collide at an intriguing time for both.

WATCH — Manchester City v Liverpool

Pep Guardiola’s City have got their act together after a slow start to the season as new signings have settled in and Erling Haaland can’t stop scoring goals. They beat Borussia Dortmund 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League in midweek and won 3-1 at home against Bournemouth last weekend as they sit one point and one place above Liverpool in the table heading into this weekend as both aim to chip away at Arsenal’s lead atop the Premier League table.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool appear to have got their act together after an almighty wobble saw them lose six out of seven games in all competitions, including four games on the spin in the Premier League. They comfortably beat Aston Villa 2-0 at home last weekend and followed that up with another shutout victory in midweek in the Champions league, this time against mighty Real Madrid, as confidence and calmness has been restored.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (November 9)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Manchester City team news, focus

Mateo Kovacic remains a long-term absentee for City but everyone else is available and Pep Guardiola has some big calls to make. His squad is massive but he has a very settled back four with Nunes and O’Reilly at full back and Stones and Gvardiol at center back. Nico Gonzalez may start over Rodri in midfield given his recent performances as the latter is still getting up to speed after his long injury. Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki have both been in great form in recent games and should start alongside Jeremy Doku underneath the goal-machine Erling Haaland.

Liverpool team news, focus

Alisson, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni remain out, while Alexander Isak is pushing to return from injury and be in the squad. Slot has found the right balance at the back with Conor Bradley and Andy Robertson at full back, while Ryan Gravenberch has been immense in midfield with Alexis Mac Allister also regaining his best form alongside him as he scored the winner against Real Madrid in midweek. In attack Mohamed Salah is also showing signs of getting back to his best too, while Hugo Ekitike will lead the lead and the big question mark is who will start on the left. Florian Wirtz played well against Real Madrid in midweek but Cody Gakpo has been really good so far this season and may get the nod.

Manchester City vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like it will be a really tight game given that both teams know how important a victory here is for momentum heading into the international break. It will probably end even. Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool.