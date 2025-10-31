How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Liverpool seek to stop their domestic losing skid at five when intriguing Aston Villa visit Anfield on Saturday.

Few would’ve predicted the Reds could go so ice cold, but here we are after Premier League losses to Brentford, Manchester United, Chelsea plus a pair of losses to Crystal Palace between the league and Wednesday’s League Cup tie. And Arne Slot’s defending PL champions lost at Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Sept. 30, meaning their 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the same competition on Oct. 22 is Liverpool’s only win in seven matches.

WATCH — Liverpool v Aston Villa

Villa endured a nightmare start to the season but Unai Emery’s side have some impressive results under their belts. The Villans beat Man City at Villa Park last weekend, shaking off a Europa League loss at Go Ahead Eagles. That loss, ironically, was Villa’s only non-win in their last seven outings. And Villa haven’t lost in the Premier League since August.

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Saturday

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE), Alisson Becker (unspecified — MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (groin - MORE), Ryan Gravenberch (ankle), Curtis Jones (groin)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Harvey Elliott (loan - unable to face parent club), Emiliano Buendia (ankle), Youri Tielemans (lower leg), Andres Garcia (undisclosed)

Liverpool vs Aston Villa prediction

The Reds are a dangerous bunch and they essentially punted on the League Cup fourth round at home to Palace in order to have full strength for a brutal three-match run of Villa at home, Real Madrid at home, and Man City away. Villa are busy, too, though they’ll be at home for a pair of fixtures following this one. The impetus will be on Liverpool to deliver a win especially after Slot’s rotated lineup left Anfield without a goal or League Cup hopes at midweek. Surely they can’t have fallen this far from their standards. Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa.