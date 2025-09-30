Alisson Becker injury news — Liverpool goalkeeper hurt, Mamardashvili enters Champions League match

Alisson Becker kept Liverpool in the game versus Galatasaray, and in doing so had to leave the UEFA Champions League contest on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Brazilian saved Victor Osimhen’s breakaway attempt before the hour mark in Turkiye, but was injured in the process and was removed from the game.

Osimhen picked the pocket of Ibrahima Konate with Liverpool trailing 1-0 at RAMS Park in Istanbul, and had to deal with the desperately-backtracking Konate on his heels.

That forced a moderate low shot from the arc, and Alisson stooped to make the save but was left worse for the wear. Fortunately, Liverpool have one of the best backups in the world in Georgian keeper Georgi Mamardashvili.

Alisson Becker injury history, update

We’ll share Alisson’s status update as soon as Arne Slot or Liverpool reveal his status.

Alisson missed 10 Premier League games last season, one with a thigh injury, seven with a hamstring problem, and two with a concussion. The ailments also cost him three Champions League matches — wins over RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, and Real Madrid.

He missed 10 games the prior season, too (2023-24), but had been only out due to illness the previous few campaigns.

Who is Liverpool’s backup goalkeeper? All about Georgi Mamardashvili

The Georgian goalkeeper turned 25 on Monday and he wouldn’t be behind many other goalkeepers on the depth chart.

The 31-times capped international came through the academy at Dinamo Tbilisi before making his name at Valencia in 2021.

Liverpool bought him for a fee that could rise to $40 million, loaning Mamardashvili back to Valencia for the 2024-25 season.

He was named Georgian Footballer of the Year in 2024, ending the four-year reign of electric attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.