Arne Slot won’t care much how Saturday’s win happened for Liverpool vs Aston Villa at Anfield on account of what it means: the end of a four-match losing streak in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch scored goals well-aided by the visitors in a 2-0 loss that adds to the Reds point total for the first time since September 20.

And perhaps just in time, as a trip to Manchester City is next on the docket.

The Reds move back into third on the Premier League table with 18 points, trailing leaders Arsenal by seven and second-place Bournemouth on goal differential.

How did Arne Slot see it?

Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool manager speaks after Reds snap losing skid

Thoughts on the game? “Definitely what we want every week. Margins are small every single game. Today after five minutes they hit the post. We didn’t concede a set piece which was helpful and maybe we were a little bit lucky which we were not last week.”

Big save early from Giorgi Mamardashvili on Matty Cash: “I think he wanted to cross it, I wasn’t sure. Because it took a deflection, it was a great save from Giorgi. Last few weeks that ball went in. Today it didn’t.”

On Liverpool’s goals: “It wasn’t the first time we were able to be dangerous with the high press. Second goal we got a deflection which we haven’t gotten in the past few weeks.”

Virgil van Dijk reaction — ‘Some of the takes’ about Liverpool are ‘ridiculous’

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk issued a lengthy answer to a post-game question on snapping the losing streak and getting Liverpool in a better place.

“Even in good times, you have to still keep going and don’t take our foot off the gas,” said Virgil van Dijk after the game, transcribed by the BBC. “What I’ve noticed over the last few weeks is that there’s a lot of noise that you have no control over and we have to deal with that as a team. Some of the takes are ridiculous, but you deal with it. Outside noise can reach certain players but we stick together. We are not going out on the pitch to lose games or leave fans disappointed, we want to work our socks off and win games.

“Now it’s time to start working, never get too high or too low. We live in a world where everyone can have their own opinions on so many platforms and they know better. We have to stay away from that and focus on the hard work we are doing. Last season we did some negative but everything was all sunshine and rainbows everywhere. Now it sounds like we’re going to be in a relegation battle.”