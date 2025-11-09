Manchester City vs Liverpool player ratings: Who starred as City smash Liverpool?

MANCHESTER — The Manchester City vs Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as an enthralling encounter played out in the rain at the Etihad on Sunday.

City were dominant and won 3-0 but the game wasn’t short of controversy as Liverpool will be feeling a pivotal decision went against them when they thought they had made it 1-1.

But overall Pep Guardiola’s side treated him to a special display, and win, on his 1000th game as a manager. Arne Slot’s Liverpool are under pressure after 5 defeats in their last six in the Premier League has all but ended the title hopes for the reigning champs.

City’s fans reminded him of that with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning!” towards Slot throughout.

Below are the Manchester City vs Liverpool player ratings, with marks out of 10 and analysis on how the players got on.

Manchester City player ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 7 - Didn’t actually have that much to do during the game aside from saving Szoboszlai’s shot and clawing away when Salah closed in. Okay with his feet and rushed off his line once in the second half. Relieved Liverpool’s first half goal was ruled out as he was nowhere near Van Dijk’s header.

Matheus Nunes: 7 - Great cross for Haaland’s header and was a threat going forward. Defended well overall, but Gakpo gave him a much sterner test in the second half.

Ruben Dias: 8 - Solid and reliable as ever. Tested more in the second half when Liverpool went direct but some great clearances in the rain.

Josko Gvardiol: 8 - See above. So solid and always alert. His pace is so vital for City to play a high line.

Nico O’Reilly: 8 - Well, what can’t the 20-year-old do? He’s a midfielder but has flourished at left back and locked down Mohamed Salah. The England international is a real talent and the next step is to score more regularly as he lashed wildly at a few good chances.

Nico Gonzalez: 7 - Scored a big goal and recovered well after his booking in the first half. Becoming more comfortable week by week and so mature and comfortable on the ball.

Bernardo Silva: 7 - Proper captain’s display from Silva, as he sat in, orchestrated play and kept City’s tempo high.

Rayan Cherki: 6 - Didn’t see much of the ball and the game buzzed past him often. Some smooth moments on the ball, but still adapting to the pace of the Premier League.

Phil Foden: 6 - Played on the periphery of the game and struggled to get on the ball as much as he usually does.

Jeremy Doku: 10 - I’m not sure how many times we’ve dished out a 10, if ever, but Doku deserved it. His scored a beauty, won a penalty, set up several chances and was a constant threat. He’s flourishing and now a mainstay for City.

Erling Haaland: 8 - Missed a penalty but headed home a beauty to set City on their way. Always a threat.

Substitutes

Savinho (on for Cherki, 53'): 6 - A few bright moments after replacing Cherki but City couldn’t find him that much.

Omar Marmoush (on for Doku 74'): 6 - Buzzed around and tried to make things happen.

Liverpool player ratings

Giorgi Mamardashvili: 7 - Saved a penalty kick and couldn’t do anything on City’s goals. He is not the problem.

Conor Bradley: 4 - Really struggled against Doku defensively. Which was a big shock after his superb display against Vinicius Junior in midweek. A few good crosses going forward, but nobody could finish them off.

Ibrahima Konate: 4 - Timed his jump wrong to allow Haaland to head home the first and he was just a yard off defensively all game long. Couldn’t deal with Doku cutting inside and didn’t cover Bradley well.

Virgil van Dijk: 4 - Another game where he was dragged out of position and looked shaky. Had a header harshly ruled out at one end and wasn’t happy. Liverpool not signing Marc Guehi has really hit Van Dijk and Konate hard this season. They look shattered.

Andy Robertson: 5 - Okay defensively but offered very little going forward. Looked tired after his exploits over the last week.

Ryan Gravenberch: 5 - Couldn’t get any kind of control in midfield and looked tired as Liverpool keep on rolling him out game after game.

Alexis Mac Allister: 5 - Booked in the first half for a cynical foul and that was all he could do to try and stop City running all over him in midfield. Totally bypassed.

Mohamed Salah: 4 - Another game to forget. O’Reilly looked sharper and stronger and Salah missed the one big chance he had as he flicked wide late on. Summed up his day.

Dominik Szoboszlai: 6 - One of the few Liverpool players to have a decent day. His rasping shot was saved superbly and never stopped running. Liverpool’s player of the season.

Florian Wirtz: 4 - Hardly got on the ball in the attacking third in dangerous areas and was heckled throughout by City’s fans as ‘a waste of money’ as his tough start to life in the Premier League continues.

Hugo Ekitike: 4 - Subbed off early in the second half and understandable. Service up to him was very limited but he also couldn’t make anything stick.