How to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Manchester City can see the path to a Premier League title, and they may be surprised to see that it involves chasing down Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium.

City open the weekend two points back of the second-place Cherries and six behind leaders Arsenal, and a Week 10 win would go give Pep Guardiola five wins out of six versus Andoni Iraola.

Iraola, however, got one over on Guardiola in Week 10 of last season at the Vitality Stadium, and collecting another win vs City would further cement the Cheries status as legitimate top-four contenders.

Bournemouth have not lost since a Premier League game since Week 1 and are seven matches unbeaten though home cooking has had a lot to do with the wins; Iraola’s men are 1W-2D-1L away from the Vitality. And this wouldn’t just be Bournemouth’s best win of the season — it would be the most impressive win of an unbeaten run with a soft underbelly.

Man City have already lost three league matches this season including Week 9’s 1-0 frustration at Aston Villa. They labored a bit at midweek before toppling Swansea City in the League Cup. Guardiola’s men may be capable of winning the Premier League but they have to display the consistency of the teams that’ve done that.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Rodri (hamstring - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Erling Haaland (knock)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Evanilson (calf)

Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction

City’s run of Bournemouth, Dortmund, and Liverpool is a rough way to head into the next international break, and Guardiola’s already navigating a schedule that included one more match than Cherries this week. But City rested Gigio Donnarumma and a less-than-100% Erling Haaland at midweek and could well get Rodri back for this one. This will be a fun game, but the hosts will be the title hopefuls who find the breakthrough. Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth.