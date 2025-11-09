 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: A one-bid Big 12?
Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans
What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
WSX 2025 Rd 01 Buenos Aires Ken Roczen styles.jpg
Ken Roczen wins Buenos Aires GP in 2025 WSX opener, Haiden Deegan third in inaugural 450 race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251109.jpg
Doku’s screamer puts City 3-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251109.jpg
Gonzalez blasts Man City 2-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251109.jpg
Haaland heads Man City in front of Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pep Guardiola, Arne Slot reaction — Managers speak after Manchester City vs Liverpool

  
Published November 9, 2025 01:27 PM

Pep Guardiola celebrated his 1000th senior match as a manager by thumping a longtime rival as Manchester City beat Arne Slot’s Liverpool 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

MORE — What we learned from City vs Liverpool | Match recap

City got the benefit of a couple tight early calls, earning a Erling Haaland penalty that was saved before overcoming a Virgil van Dijk goal when Andy Robertson was adjudged to have interfered with Gigio Donnarumma’s shot-stopping.

Slot’s words will be pointed on those notes, though perhaps not-so-pointed because of what happened the rest of the way; City were the superior team over 90 minutes and Liverpool could not find the same vigor that propelled them to wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid over the past few days.

MORE — City vs Liverpool player ratings

Both will be asked about the Premier League title, especially after Arsenal dropped points earlier this weekend. Only one will be feeling good about it, and goodness knows he won’t tip his hand.

Below will be the reaction from Pep Guardiola and Arne Slot, as soon as we get it.

We’ll share both of the managers’ thoughts as soon as they speak from the Etihad Stadium.