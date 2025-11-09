Pep Guardiola celebrated his 1000th senior match as a manager by thumping a longtime rival as Manchester City beat Arne Slot’s Liverpool 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

MORE — What we learned from City vs Liverpool | Match recap

City got the benefit of a couple tight early calls, earning a Erling Haaland penalty that was saved before overcoming a Virgil van Dijk goal when Andy Robertson was adjudged to have interfered with Gigio Donnarumma’s shot-stopping.

Slot’s words will be pointed on those notes, though perhaps not-so-pointed because of what happened the rest of the way; City were the superior team over 90 minutes and Liverpool could not find the same vigor that propelled them to wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid over the past few days.

MORE — City vs Liverpool player ratings

Both will be asked about the Premier League title, especially after Arsenal dropped points earlier this weekend. Only one will be feeling good about it, and goodness knows he won’t tip his hand.

Below will be the reaction from Pep Guardiola and Arne Slot, as soon as we get it.

Pep Guardiola, Arne Slot reaction — Managers speak after Manchester City vs Liverpool

We’ll share both of the managers’ thoughts as soon as they speak from the Etihad Stadium.