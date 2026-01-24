Fulham 2-1 Brighton: Wilson wins it late on once again

Fulham turned it around late on against Brighton on Saturday as Harry Wilson’s stoppage-time free kick secured a superb comeback win.

WATCH — Full match replay

Yasin Ayari’s stunner put Brighton ahead but Fulham stuck to their task and Samuel Chukwueze equalized in a frantic finale. Danny Welbeck thought he had put Brighton back in front right away but VAR ruled out his goal for offside.

Then Wilson delivered a wonderful free kick in the 92nd-minute to secure the win as Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen likely won’t be happy with not keeping it out.

Fulham move on to 34 points and remain right in the hunt for European qualification, while Brighton stay on 30 points and will be kicking themselves.

Wilson’s hot streak saves Fulham again

Fulham have been involved in so many tight games this season and so often Harry Wilson is the player who makes the difference with his quality on the ball. Fulham’s last seven wins (which have come in their last 12 games) have all been by one goal. Their three defeats in that run have all been by one goal and they’re hanging in games. That is giving their finisher Wilson the chance to be the hero. His fine free kick against Brighton means he has now scored seven goals and added five assists in his last 13 games in all competitions. Most of them have been key. In Fulham’s last six wins Wilson has scored what has turned out to be the winning goal in four of them and he is cool and clinical when called up. Fulham are right in the European hunt and even though they’ve been outplayed in plenty of wins recently, Wilson has made the difference. The Welshman is in the form of his career and Fulham keep getting him in the right positions late in games to prove his quality.

What’s next?

Fulham head to Manchester United on Sunday, February 1, while Brighton host Everton on Saturday, January 31.

Fulham vs Brighton score: 2-1

Chukwueze 72', Wilson 90+2'; Ayari 28'

Fulham vs Brighton live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Wilson surely wins it!

In the 92nd minute Harry Wilson has surely won it! What a free kick from Fulham’s superstar as Verbruggen can’t keep it out.

Wilson's heroics give Fulham lead over Brighton Bart Verbruggen will wish he had this one back as Harry Wilson's 91st-minute free-kick is enough to give Fulham a 2-1 lead over Brighton at Craven Cottage.

What a save from Leno!

A cross is whipped in from the left and Welbeck rises high and heads on target but Leno pushes it over.

Brighton retake the lead.... but hang on, VAR has ruled it out

Fulham had a chance in the box but Brighton launch an incredible counter with Mitoma and Welbeck linking up superbly. Mitoma slots in Welbeck perfectly and he finishes just ahead of Leno to make it 2-1... or is it!? Welbeck was just offside as VAR rules out the goal. It’s still 1-1.

Chukwueze finishes superbly!

Fulham are lveel as a long ball forward finds Chukwueze down the right. He still has plenty to do but composes himself and curls a low shot past Verbruggen. 1-1 and a wild final 20 minutes coming up now.

Chukwueze brings Fulham level with Brighton Joachim Andersen's long ball finds Samuel Chukwueze in full stride, allowing the Nigerian international to tuck away Fulham's equalizer to make it 1-1 with Brighton at Craven Cottage.

Dunk’s header loops over

Brighton close to a second as their skipper Lewis Dunk sends a looping header just over.

Leno almost caught out

A shot is deflected and is going out for a corner so Leno dives to try and keep it in. He does but Brighton have the ball and clip an effort over his head and towards the empty net, but Fulham clear close to goal again. Brighton are pushing hard for this second goal.

Great goal-line clearance to deny Mitoma

Brighton so close to a second as a cross is clipped to the back post and Mitoma heads the ball down. It’s going in but Castagne keeps his composure to superbly clear off the line. It’s all Brighton. Fulham are really struggling.

Ayari drills home!

Yasin Ayari cuts in from the left and smashes a rising shot which is too hard for Leno to handle. Brighton lead!

Ayari blasts Brighton 1-0 ahead of Fulham Yasin Ayari cuts inside and unleashes a powerful effort into the top corner of the Fulham goal to give Brighton a 1-0 lead at Craven Cottage.

Jimenez denied

Mexico star Raul Jimenez does well to work some space and smashes on target from close range. Bart Verbruggen makes a great stop. First big chance of the game!

Even start at the Cottage

There is only a point between these two teams in the table and you can see why. This has been a very even game so far and this game has “Spiderman meme” vibes.

Fulham lineup

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen; Boscagli, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Mitoma; Welbeck

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Sasa Lukic (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (hamstring), Emile Smith Rowe (unspecified)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Mats Wieffer (toe), Carlos Baleba (international duty - AFCON), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Max De Cuyper (illness)

Fulham vs Brighton preview

The Cottagers lost at Leeds in Week 22 to end a six-match unbeaten Premier League run which included four wins. The last five of those games were all in England’s capital. The loss at Leeds leaves Fulham 11th with 31 points, four points from both 15th and fifth on this wild table. Brighton have been a handful in the Premier League but they’ve found just about every way to draw games.

Their nine points-splits this season include two nil-nils, five 1-1s, and a pair of 2-2s. The Seagulls and Cottagers engaged in one of those draws in Week 1, when a Brighton penalty was offset by Rodrigo Muniz deep in stoppage time at the Amex Stadium.

Fulham vs Brighton prediction

Another tough one to call between two teams neck-and-neck on the table and almost indivisible. Both sides are lacking No. 1 finishers but will create chances. Fulham 1-1 Brighton.

How to watch Fulham vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock