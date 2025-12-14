 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
nbc_roto_edey_251212.jpg
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Schedule Primer: Gearing up for the pre-Christmas rush
Washington Commanders v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: Week 15 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
sas_okc_hl_251213.jpg
HLs: Spurs stun Thunder in Wemby’s return
nbc_nba_knicksmagic_251213.jpg
HLs: Brunson’s 40 points move NYK to NBA Cup final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
nbc_roto_edey_251212.jpg
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Schedule Primer: Gearing up for the pre-Christmas rush
Washington Commanders v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: Week 15 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
sas_okc_hl_251213.jpg
HLs: Spurs stun Thunder in Wemby’s return
nbc_nba_knicksmagic_251213.jpg
HLs: Brunson’s 40 points move NYK to NBA Cup final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

West Ham vs Aston Villa LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published December 14, 2025 07:50 AM

West Ham welcome surging Aston Villa to the London Stadium on Sunday aiming to cause a shock and move out of the relegation zone.

WATCH West Ham v Aston Villa

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have become tough to beat and have lost just one of their last six games, but they’re still in the scrap to stay in the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are at the opposite end of the table as their dramatic late win against Arsenal last weekend made it nine wins from their last 10 league games (and five in a row) and has put them in the title race. At least that is what most people are saying.

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (December 14)
Venue: London Stadium — East London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

West Ham vs Aston Villa score: Kick off, 9am ET

West Ham lineup

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf; Fernandes, Magassa, Potts; Paqueta, Bowen, Summerville

Aston Villa lineup

Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins