West Ham vs Aston Villa LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

West Ham welcome surging Aston Villa to the London Stadium on Sunday aiming to cause a shock and move out of the relegation zone.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have become tough to beat and have lost just one of their last six games, but they’re still in the scrap to stay in the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are at the opposite end of the table as their dramatic late win against Arsenal last weekend made it nine wins from their last 10 league games (and five in a row) and has put them in the title race. At least that is what most people are saying.

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (December 14)

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

West Ham vs Aston Villa score: Kick off, 9am ET

West Ham lineup

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf; Fernandes, Magassa, Potts; Paqueta, Bowen, Summerville

Aston Villa lineup

Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins