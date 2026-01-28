 Skip navigation
How to watch Liverpool vs Qarabag live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 28, 2026 02:40 AM

Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League campaign hasn’t quite gone according to plan, but all the Reds have to do is beat Qarabag at Anfield on Wednesday (3 pm ET) to secure a top-eight finish.

MORELatest Champions League table

Disappointing defeats to Galatasaray and PSV Eindhoven threatened to throw their entire season into disarray, but Liverpool scraped and clawed their way to pivotal wins over Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, now they sit 4th (15 points) with Wednesday’s finale the only thing standing between them and a place in the round of 16 (bypassing the playoff round).

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Qarabag, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Qarabag live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (January 28)
Venue: Anfield — Liverpool, England
TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (undisclosed), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Joe Gomez (head), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Federico Chiesa (undisclosed)

Qarabag team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Kady Malinowski (leg)

Liverpool vs Qarabag prediction

An early goal (or two) makes for a comfortable cruise to three points. Liverpool 3-0 Qarabag.