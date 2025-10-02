How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and this is a massive clash for both teams given their recent struggles.

Enzo Maresca saw his injury-hit Chelsea side edge past Benfica 1-0 in the Champions League in midweek but that came after three defeats in their last four in all competitions. Chelsea have lost back-to-back league games to Manchester United and Brighton and with suspensions and injuries piling up, the pressure is mounting on Maresca.

The pressure is cranking up on Liverpool too, as they have lost two on the spin heading into this game. Arne Slot’s side were sloppy once again in midweek as they lost 1-0 at Galatasaray in the Champions League and suffered some injuries of their own. That came off the back of a defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend as the reigning Premier League champions have to improve defensively and the balance of their team feels off as they can’t keep relying on late heroics.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (October 4)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock & Watch live on NBC.com

Chelsea team news, focus

Maresca has plenty of issues at the back with Tosin and Wesley Fofana out injured, Trevoh Chalobah suspended and Levi Colwill out long-term. That means youngsters Jorel Hato and Josh Acheampong are in the mix to start alongside Benoit Badiashille at center back. Star playmaker Cole Palmer remains out with a groin issue, while midfielder Andrey Santos is a doubt and striker Liam Delap is still out. All of that adds up to problems for Maresca but their squad is deep enough to still have plenty of quality to choose from. It will be intriguing to see who starts out wide with Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto perhaps the best options with Joao Pedro up top and Estevao, Facundo Buonanotte and Jamie Gittens the other attacking options. Chelsea have been clunky so far this season but they still have so much quality and experience, especially in midfield with Caicedo and Fernandez, that they will cause Liverpool problems.

Liverpool team news, focus

Arne Slot has said that Alisson is likely to miss this game through injury after coming off against Galatasaray, so Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to come in for his Premier League debut. Hugo Ekitike also came off against Galatasaray but it seems like he will be fit enough for at least a spot on the bench. Both Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak surprisingly started on the bench in Istanbul in midweek but that was presumably to save them for this trip to Chelsea as they will both start. Liverpool may consider dropping Ibrahima Konate given his recent struggles and Joe Gomez could partner Virgil van Dijk at center back, with Andy Robertson potentially coming in at left back would give Liverpool some more defensively solidity. In midfield we could see Alexis Mac Allister start alongside Ryan Gravenberch, while Florian Wirtz could start in a central role with Cody Gakpo on the left.

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like it will be a draw and both teams will be happy enough with that heading into the international break after a tough few weeks. Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool.