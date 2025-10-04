Chelsea vs Liverpool player ratings — How did Blues, Reds fare in thriller?

Chelsea and Liverpool engaged in a tight, tense, and at-times thrilling affair on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, where an inspiring effort from the seriously-depleted hosts was rewarded with a late winner.

The Blues led through a hammered Moises Caicedo goal but could only manage one answer — a Cody Gakpo clean-up on aisle 6 — despite Chelsea being down to their sixth center back by the end of the game.

Yet it was the Blues who found the winner through 18-year-old Estevao Willian, aided by Marc Cucurella in a borderline Man of the Match display.

The questions will remain for Arne Slot, and Enzo Maresca will feel grateful for a week’s respite.

But who starred and how slumped on Saturday? Read on....

Chelsea player ratings vs Liverpool

Robert Sanchez: 6 — We’re not goalkeeper coaches, but could he have been more lively before Gakpo snapped up the loose ball for Liverpool’s equalizer.

Marc Cucurella: 9 — Maybe it’s the hair, but why doesn’t Cucurella get more credit for being such an invaluable part of this teams. Shades of Cesar Azpilicueta at times, spirit-wise.

Benoit Badiashile (Off 55'): 7 — Really good on the ball, showing nice range of passing and holding his own at the back until another injury.

Josh Acheampong (Off 68'): 6.5 — Didn’t do much wrong besides suffering an injury.

Reece James: 7.5 — Bonus points considering center back is — at best — his third-best position.

Moises Caicedo: 8.5 — What a player. You can see how much he means to his teammates beyond the ruthless strike that put the Blues ahead in the first half.

Malo Gusto: 7 — Near imperious in midfield, he set up the goal. Moved to right back he lost track of Gakpo for the equalizer.

Pedro Neto (Off 75'): 6.5 — A player who needs a center forward to really show his stuff.

Enzo Fernandez: 6 — A surprisingly quiet day from the Argentine.

Alejandro Garnacho (Off 75'): 6.5 — Ran his shorts off in attack, as usual. Needs end product.

Joao Pedro (Off 75'): 5.5 — Very poor given his standards.

Subs

Romeo Lavia (On 55'): 7 — How good could this Chelsea team be with a healthy Lavia (assuming they also have center backs)?

Jorell Hato (On 68'): 6.5 — The 19-year-old’s start to life at Chelsea has been fits and starts but this was a start.

Estevao (On 75'): 9 — Nearly won it twice in the final 10 minutes. His would-be assist to Fernandez was terrific. Then he did win it when he beat Robertson to Cucurella’s late cross.

Jamie Gittens (On 75'): 6

Marc Guiu (On 75'): 6

Caicedo rockets Chelsea 1-0 in front of Liverpool Moises Caicedo has time and space outside the box before he unleashes a ferocious strike that ripples the back of the net to give Chelsea an early 1-0 lead over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool player ratings at Chelsea

Georgi Mamardashvili: 6.5 — Three saves and nearly got onto Caicedo’s drilled strike.

Milos Kerkez (Off 55'): 6.5 — Only thing he did wrong was play 180 minutes this week prior to kickoff

Ibrahima Konate (Off 56'): 5.5 — It’s likely he must’ve felt some sort of injury, but this was far from his best day.

Virgil van Dijk: 6 — He’s gotta be exhausted.

Conor Bradley (Off HT): 5 — Liverpool continue to have a real problem at right back depth. Garnacho ran him ragged.

Ryan Gravenberch: 6.5 — Steady as always.

Alexis Mac Allister (Off 87'): 5.5 — Lost his way in Chelsea’s maze of passing prior to Caicedo’s goal, and his decisions may have been what left the Ecuadorian in acres of space.

Dominik Szoboszlai: 7.5 — Started at midfield before being forced to take the struggling Bradley’s place. With all due respect to right back as a position, Szoboszlai is better than being used there.... but he might be their most complete option for the spot. Did lose Fernandez in stoppage time but was bailed out by the degree of difficulty on the Argentine’s header.

Mohamed Salah: 5 — Played his part in the equalizer, holding up play for Szoboszlai’s overlapping run, but was is so far off his clinical best despite finding his way to those familiar dangerous areas.

Cody Gakpo: 7.5 — It had been a few weeks since Gakpo scored or go a run of more than an hour or so. Slot will be thanking himself for leaving the big man, who is always grinding, around long enough to draw the Reds level.

Alexander Isak (Off 74'): 6 — Gets an assist on the score sheet for his attempted trap prior to Gakpo’s goal, but otherwise a pretty anonymous day.

Subs

Florian Wirtz (On HT): 7 — He’s been a bit scapegoated in the press, but fancy near-assist to Salah upon entry shows that he can be as advertised.

Andy Robertson (On 55'): 5.5 — Solid on his side right up until he lost Estevao.

Curtis Jones (On 56'): 6 — Didn’t miss a pass.

Hugo Ekitike (On 74'): 6.5 — Looked healthy enough, which is encouraging in itself. On another day, he converts one of a few half-chances.

Wataru Endo (On 86'): N/A