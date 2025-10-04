Enzo Maresca reaction — How will Chelsea boss view fierce Saturday clash with Liverpool?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_30board_251002.jpg
Jett Lawrence (MXGP), Justin Cooper (MX2), and Hunter Lawrence (Open) set the pace in MXoN Practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies Workouts
Braves GM Anthopoulos says he has no list of candidates as he begins search to replace Snitker
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Max Scherzer, Bo Bichette, Chris Bassitt left off Blue Jays’ ALDS roster against Yankees

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chelivpostgame_251004.jpg
Chelsea ‘showed no fear’ in win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251004.jpg
Estevao scores 95th-minute winner v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251004.jpg
Gakpo brings Liverpool level with Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_30board_251002.jpg
Jett Lawrence (MXGP), Justin Cooper (MX2), and Hunter Lawrence (Open) set the pace in MXoN Practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies Workouts
Braves GM Anthopoulos says he has no list of candidates as he begins search to replace Snitker
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Max Scherzer, Bo Bichette, Chris Bassitt left off Blue Jays’ ALDS roster against Yankees

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chelivpostgame_251004.jpg
Chelsea ‘showed no fear’ in win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251004.jpg
Estevao scores 95th-minute winner v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251004.jpg
Gakpo brings Liverpool level with Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Enzo Maresca reaction — How will Chelsea boss view fierce Saturday clash with Liverpool?

  
Published October 4, 2025 02:40 PM

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca pulled the strings on Saturday and got a statement win from his beleaguered team, a 2-1 win over the champs l at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues went ahead early through Moises Caicedo’s powerful strike from distance, but were level with Cody Gakpo fought his way to a second-half equalizer.

MORE — Chelsea vs Liverpool recap | Player ratings

Chelsea were already without center backs Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, and Tosin Adarabioyo, then watched as Josh Acheampong and Benoit Badiashile limped off the pitch at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea finished with Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Jorrel Hato, and Gusto along their back line, as Maresca’s men stared down a mighty challenge from the champions. Yet they are the ones who found a winner, as Cucurella cued up Estevao’s back-post finish.

How did he grade the performance? Read on...

Enzo Maresca reaction — How will Chelsea boss view fierce Saturday clash with Liverpool?

We’ll share all of Maresca’s words as soon as he speaks from Stamford Bridge.