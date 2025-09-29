How to watch Chelsea vs Benfica live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Jose Mourinho will be back at Chelsea on Tuesday as the new head coach of Benfica is back in the Champions League.

Mourinho took charge of Benfica less than two weeks ago after Bruno Lage was fired following Benfica’s shock 3-2 home defeat in the Champions League to Qarabag, as the Portuguese giants led 2-0 but then collapsed. Mourinho is tasked with winning the Portuguese title ahead of bitter rivals FC Porto (who they travel to on Sunday) and Sporting Lisbon and even though Benfica have some wonderful individual talents, Mourinho’s task back in his homeland is a tough one. But this is Mourinho. He loves a challenge.

Mourinho is expected to get a warm reception back at Chelsea on Tuesday, despite managing their bitter rivals Spurs a few years ago. He delivered trophies galore during his two spells in charge of Chelsea but couldn’t lead them to Champions League glory. That is now Enzo Maresca’s task and the Italian coach is under pressure after suffering three defeats in a week, including a shock home defeat to Brighton at the weekend. After losing 3-1 at Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League game Maresca and Chelsea badly need to beat Benfica and they just need to keep 11 players on the pitch as red cards keep costing them dear.

How to watch Chelsea vs Benfica live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (September 30)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Chelsea team news, focus

The injuries are stacking up for Chelsea as Cole Palmer is struggling to shake off his injury issues, while there are so many other injury problems for Maresca as his side look shaky defensively too. Also, Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos are all being assessed after picking up injuries in the defeat against Brighton. All of these injuries and mistakes early in the season may be down to their big summer in the USA winning the Club World Cup. Chelsea have a few tough games coming up in the Champions League with Napoli, Atalanta and Barcelona still to come, so they really need to beat Benfica at home to put themselves in a good position to make the knockout rounds. The pressure is on.

Benfica team news, focus

Mourinho has two wins and a draw in his first three games in charge as Benfica are only one point behind league-leaders Porto ahead of their clash at the weekend. Benfica will play a solid 4-2-3-1 formation and Evangelos Pavlidis is their talisman up top. Sudakov, Ludebakio and Schjelderup will support Pavlidis in attack and there is a nice balance about Benfica. Mourinho must improve them defensively and veteran center back Nicolas Otamendi is mentoring talented young center back Andre Silva.

Chelsea vs Benfica prediction

This feels like Mourinho will thrive in playing the role of spoiler (as always) and he’s playing Chelsea at a good time. Chelsea 1-1 Benfica.