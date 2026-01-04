Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Newcastle United host Crystal Palace on Sunday with both teams aiming to push closer to the top six.

WATCH — Newcastle v Crystal Palace

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday (January 4)

Venue: St James’ Park — Newcastle

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live score, updates — by Nick Mendola

Newcastle lineup

Pope, Hall, Schar, Thiaw, Miley, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Wissa

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson, Clyne, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Wharton, Johnson, Pino, Mateta

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Newcastle won 3-1 at Burnley on Tuesday out as Eddie Howe’s side have been inconsistent but are still within touching distance of the top six.

So are Oliver Glasner’s Palace but they were disappointed to cough up a late goal to draw 1-1 at home with Fulham on Thursday and the Eagles are without a win in six games in all competitions.

Newcastle team news, focus

Newcastle have a lengthy injury list with Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), Emil Krafth (thigh), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh) and Jamaal Lascelles (muscular) all out. Tino Livramento, Anthony Elanga, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman are all doubts. The main plan is to get the ball to Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes as often as possible and whip in crosses for Nick Woltemade to finish, while Yoane Wissa is also now a very good option up top and it would be great to see him start in support of Woltemade.

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Chris Richards, Daichi Kamada, Daniel Munoz and Eddie Nketiah remain out, Ismaila Sarr is away on AFCON duty and Will Hughes is struggling with an injury. New club record signing Brennan Johnson is set to make his Palace debut and it will be intriguing to see how he slots into this team.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like a good time for Newcastle to play Palace and their attackers will be full of confidence. Newcastle 3-1 Crystal Palace.