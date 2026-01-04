 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Primer: Will Victor Wembanyama be able to play?
Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: Week 18 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Braden Smith sets Big Ten’s career assists record as No. 5 Purdue defeats Wisconsin 89-73

Top Clips

Burno.jpg
Top 10 Premier League goals: December 2025
brown.jpg
Highlights: Brown drops 50 in Celtics’ blowout win
AD_mpx.jpg
HLs: Mavs snap skid behind AD’s double-double

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Primer: Will Victor Wembanyama be able to play?
Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: Week 18 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Braden Smith sets Big Ten’s career assists record as No. 5 Purdue defeats Wisconsin 89-73

Top Clips

Burno.jpg
Top 10 Premier League goals: December 2025
brown.jpg
Highlights: Brown drops 50 in Celtics’ blowout win
AD_mpx.jpg
HLs: Mavs snap skid behind AD’s double-double

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published January 4, 2026 08:55 AM

Newcastle United host Crystal Palace on Sunday with both teams aiming to push closer to the top six.

WATCH Newcastle v Crystal Palace

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday (January 4)
Venue: St James’ Park — Newcastle
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live score, updates — by Nick Mendola

Newcastle lineup

Pope, Hall, Schar, Thiaw, Miley, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Wissa

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson, Clyne, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Wharton, Johnson, Pino, Mateta

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Newcastle won 3-1 at Burnley on Tuesday out as Eddie Howe’s side have been inconsistent but are still within touching distance of the top six.

So are Oliver Glasner’s Palace but they were disappointed to cough up a late goal to draw 1-1 at home with Fulham on Thursday and the Eagles are without a win in six games in all competitions.

Newcastle team news, focus

Newcastle have a lengthy injury list with Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), Emil Krafth (thigh), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh) and Jamaal Lascelles (muscular) all out. Tino Livramento, Anthony Elanga, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman are all doubts. The main plan is to get the ball to Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes as often as possible and whip in crosses for Nick Woltemade to finish, while Yoane Wissa is also now a very good option up top and it would be great to see him start in support of Woltemade.

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Chris Richards, Daichi Kamada, Daniel Munoz and Eddie Nketiah remain out, Ismaila Sarr is away on AFCON duty and Will Hughes is struggling with an injury. New club record signing Brennan Johnson is set to make his Palace debut and it will be intriguing to see how he slots into this team.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like a good time for Newcastle to play Palace and their attackers will be full of confidence. Newcastle 3-1 Crystal Palace.