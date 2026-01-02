How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Fulham look to run their Premier League unbeaten streak to five when improved Liverpool visit Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The Cottagers are up to 11th on the Premier League table with 27 points from 19 matches, with 10 of those points coming over the past two-and-a-half weeks.

WATCH — Fulham v Liverpool

Liverpool, meanwhile, have found their footing over the last month or so, back into the top four race thanks to a seven-match unbeaten run which has included away London wins over West Ham and Spurs.

But Arne Slot’s men were disappointed on Thursday via a 0-0 draw at home to Leeds, a reality check for a club whose title defense has been anything but strong.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Kenny Tete (hamstring), Calvin Bassey (international duty - AFCON), Alex Iwobi (international duty - AFCON), Samu Chukwueze (international duty - AFCON), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Joshua King (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Joe Gomez (muscular), Mohamed Salah (international duty - AFCON), Wataru Endo (knock), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring)

Fulham vs Liverpool prediction

The Cottagers have just one loss since star fullback Antonee Robinson’s returned to the Starting XI, and that came in the League Cup against Newcastle. Robinson is usually up against Mohamed Salah in this fixture but won’t have that challenge and could well be a big part of Fulham’s upset bid. But the Liverpool midfield should be too strong for this to go the way of the Cottagers. Fulham 1-2 Liverpool.