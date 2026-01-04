What NFL games are on today: Week 18 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Week 18, the final week of the regular season, is in full gear. Kick off your Sunday with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of exciting NFL coverage. See below to find out what time your favorite team is playing today.

Sunday Night Football features a season-defining showdown tonight as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The winner will claim the AFC North title, while the loser will be eliminated from playoff contention. Live coverage of tonight’s Patriots vs Ravens game begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

NFL Week 18 playoff scenarios The 2025 NFL regular season comes to an end on Sunday, and two playoff berths are still to be determined, with the AFC North and NFC South on the line.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, January 4:

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers:

When: Tonight, Sunday, January 4

Tonight, Sunday, January 4 Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

