NFL Week 18 playoff scenarios

The 2025 NFL regular season comes to an end on Sunday, and two playoff berths are still to be determined, with the AFC North and NFC South on the line. Also still up for grabs are most of the seeds, including the No. 1 seed in both the AFC and NFC. The full Week 18 Playoff Scenarios distributed by the NFL are below:

AFC

CLINCHED:

Denver Broncos (13-3) – AFC West

New England Patriots (13-3) – AFC East

Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) – playoff berth

Buffalo Bills (11-5) – playoff berth

Houston Texans (11-5) – playoff berth

Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) – playoff berth

SCENARIOS:

Denver Broncos (13-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (11-5); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Denver clinches the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

DEN win OR

DEN tie + NE loss or tie OR

NE loss + JAX loss or tie

New England Patriots (13-3) vs. Miami (7-9); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

New England clinches the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

NE win + DEN loss or tie OR

NE tie + DEN loss

Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) vs. Tennessee (3-13); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title and the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

JAX win + DEN loss + NE loss

Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title with:

JAX win or tie OR

HOU loss or tie

Houston Texans (11-5) vs. Indianapolis (8-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

HOU win + JAX loss

Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at Pittsburgh (9-7); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:

BAL win

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) vs. Baltimore (8-8); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

PIT win or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Seattle Seahawks (13-3) – playoff berth

San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – playoff berth

Chicago Bears (11-5) – NFC North

Los Angeles Rams (11-5) – playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) – NFC East

Green Bay Packers (9-6-1) – playoff berth

San Francisco 49ers (12-4) vs. Seattle (13-3); Saturday night, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

SF win

Seattle Seahawks (13-3) at San Francisco (12-4); Saturday night, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Seattle clinches NFC West division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

SEA win or tie

Carolina Panthers (8-8) at Tampa Bay (7-9); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Carolina clinches NFC South division title with:

CAR win or tie OR

ATL win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9) vs. Carolina (8-8); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

TB win + ATL loss or tie