Olympic sports weekend preview: Lindsey Vonn in Italy, last U.S. Olympic spots up for grabs

In Olympic sports this weekend, Lindsey Vonn races a downhill and super-G in Tarvisio, Italy, on Saturday and Sunday.

She is coming off her second win of the season last Saturday, extending her downhill standings lead. After Tarvisio, a giant slalom is scheduled for Tuesday in Kronplatz, Italy, expected to feature Mikaela Shiffrin.

The men’s Alpine World Cup visits the famed Lauberhorn in Wengen, Switzerland, for a super-G, downhill and slalom

Swiss Marco Odermatt is ranked No. 1 in the downhill, super-G and giant slalom and can become the first skier to sweep those events at an Olympics. This weekend also marks the final races before the U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing team is finalized.

In moguls, the Intermountain Health Freestyle International World Cup in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, is Thursday and Friday. NBC and Peacock air coverage Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

It’s the last World Cup before the U.S. Olympic moguls team is finalized. Jaelin Kauf already clinched a spot as the world’s top-ranked woman after last season. Kauf led an American podium sweep in dual moguls, a new Olympic event, last Saturday.

The final competition before the U.S. Olympic team is finalized in snowboard halfpipe and ski and snowboard slopestyle takes place in Laax, Switzerland.

Two-time Olympic snowboard slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson is the headliner among the athletes looking to clinch spots. Fellow gold medalists Chloe Kim and Alex Hall, who are not competing in Laax, are among those who already made the team.

Jessie Diggins takes her cross-country skiing World Cup lead into Oberhof, Germany, for a sprint on Saturday and a 10km on Sunday.

A World Cup in Altenberg, Germany, is the last event before the U.S. Olympic team is named in bobsled and skeleton. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries, 2025 World monobob champion Kaysha Love and five-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor are extremely likely to make up the team of women’s bobsled drivers.

With the U.S. Olympic luge team already announced, medal contenders Summer Britcher in women’s singles and Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby in women’s doubles lead the American contingent at a World Cup in Oberhof.

The European Figure Skating Championships air live on Peacock through Saturday, featuring French Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, who at the Olympics are expected to be the primary challengers to three-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates.