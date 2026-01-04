Leeds vs Manchester United LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

In-form Leeds United host huge rivals Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday in front of a raucous home crowd.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds United vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Sunday (January 4)

Venue: Elland Road — Leeds

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Leeds United vs Manchester United score: 0-0

Leeds United vs Manchester United live updates! - By Joe Prince-Wright

Half time: Leeds 0-0 Manchester United

Very even first half with big chances for both. Calvert-Lewin hit the post for Leeds and Yoro went very close for Man United. Tight, tense and every ball matters. Exactly what this rivalry is all about.

Great save from Perri to deny Yoro

A corner is whipped in and Casemiro flicks it towards goal. Yoro gets a flick on it right in front of Perri but the goalkeeper reacts superbly to push it over. Man United pushing for an opener before the break.

Calvert-Lewin hits the post!

Brilliant cross from the right finds the head of Calvert-Lewin who rises high and glances his effort towards the far corner. The ball bounces and hits the post and comes out. So close to an opener for Leeds. The home fans thought that was in.

Brilliant block from Bijol

Perri initially shows great composure to dummy the ball past Sesko, but his clearance is poor. United slot the ball through to Sesko and he’s in, but Bijol slides in with a brilliant block to get in the way of the shot.

Calvert-Lewin goes close on the counter!

Really good chance for Leeds on the break as Okafor and Aaronson combine to set up Calvert-Lewin. He takes the shot early but prods it just over the bar. That was exactly what this new-look Leeds side are all about.

Cunha’s volley goes in... but he’s clearly offside

Lemmens lumps the ball forward, Casemiro flicks it on and Cunha volleys home, but the offside flag is up. The Brazilian was clearly off. But maybe that direct route is something United will focus on?

Leeds lineup

Perri; Bornauw, Bijol, Struijk; Justin, Stach, Gruev, Aaronson, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Manchester United lineup

Lemmens; Yoro, Heaven, Martinez; Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Shaw; Cunha, Dorgu; Sesko

Leeds United team news, focus

Calvert-Lewin and Okafor are likely to come in to start after being rested against Liverpool.

OUT: Joe Rodon (ankle), Sean Longstaff (calf), Daniel James (hamstring)

Manchester United team news, focus

Bruno Fernandes is close to a return and that would be huge for United. They are missing key players galore and ran out of steam against Wolves.

OUT: Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui and Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Matthijs de Ligt (back) Harry Maguire (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Bruno Fernandes (thigh), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Mason Mount (other)

Leeds United vs Manchester United preview

Daniel Farke’s Leeds are six games unbeaten and held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Thursday, as they have found a really good balance.

Ruben Amorim’s Man United were held to a disappointing home draw by Wolves on Tuesday as they’re missing some key players but have only lost one of their last seven.

Leeds United vs Manchester United prediction

This will be scrappy and tight and decided by counters and set pieces. Expect a draw. Leeds 1-1 Man United.