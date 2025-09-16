 Skip navigation
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published September 16, 2025 08:48 AM

Chelsea are back in the UEFA Champions League and they have a daunting task of heading to Bayern Munich to open the league phase.

Enzo Maresca’s young side remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season but a few injuries have cropped up at the back and with so many new faces arriving this summer (because, Chelsea) things have looked a little clunky so far. But when Chelsea click they are virtually unstoppable and the reigning Club World Cup champions have shown they can rise to the occasion in knockout competitions.

As for Bayern Munich, the reigning German champions have improved their already star-studded attack this summer with Luis Diaz arriving from Liverpool. He’s looked fantastic and talisman Harry Kane continues to score goals for fun — 93 goals in 101 games for Bayern in all competitions, and eight in five games so far this season — as Vincent Kompany’s side are going all-out for Champions League glory this season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (September 17)
Venue: Allianz Arena — Munich, Germany
TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Bayern Munich team news, focus

The Bavarians are missing some big players through injury as Jamal Musiala is out long-term after suffering a horror leg break during the Club World Cup in the summer. Alphonso Davies remains out for a few more months as he recovers from his ACL injury, while Raphael Guerreiro is out with an abdominal issue. Bayern are stacked in attack with Gnabry, Olise and Diaz feeding Kane, while at the back Upamecano and Tah have already built a formidable partnership. If Bayern can tighten things up in defense they know they have the attackers to score goals for fun.

Chelsea team news, focus

Maresca has been dealing with injuries in defense and losing Levi Colwill just before the season began was a huge blow. Chalobah and Tosin have been okay but Chelsea need to improve defending counter attacks. Cucurella and James will start at left back and right back after being rested from the start in the draw at Brentford. Cole Palmer came on in that game too and scored within minutes of his return from injury and he should start at Bayern. With Liam Delap still out injured, expect Joao Pedro to lead the line and the likes of Pedro Neto, Estevao and Jamie Gittens to provide trickery and directness out wide.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like it has a lot of goals in it as both teams prefer to go for it and attack. Bayern will just edge it given they are at home and their attackers are flying early in the season. Bayern Munich 3-2 Chelsea.