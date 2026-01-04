Ruben Amorim reaction: Manchester United boss “little bit frustrated” after draw at Leeds, talks future

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim seemed happy enough with his side scrapping to a draw at rivals Leeds United on Sunday, but he also gave some cryptic comments about his role as head coach of United as he appears to be unhappy with not having more control.

Down several key players due to injury and AFCON duty, United equalized through Matheus Cunha soon after going behind in the second half and had a chance to win it late on as Cunha hit the post.

Here’s the latest Ruben Amorim reaction from Elland Road, as his press conference comments has opened a can of worms.

Ruben Amorim reaction

On his players being up for the fight and if he was pleased with the performance: “I think we played well. I think we had more control in this game than we showed against Wolverhampton,” Amorim told TNT Sports in the UK. “And that is important that you can prepare the next week and learn from the mistakes that we show in the last game. I think we control quite well the team of Leeds, the team that is really strong on set pieces and second balls, really quick up front. I think we controlled well. We had our opportunities to win the game of course. We are losing games in the details. The goal of Leeds we are controlling the game and one kick in the ball in transition. But we managed to get back in the game. Last year would be completely different. This year I think we are in control of the games more often than last year. Was a good game but of course a little bit frustrated not to win.”

On having to use so many young players and accepting that mistakes will happen: “If you look Ayden and Leny are really young. Also, it was not because of that. If you play so well during 90 minutes and you have a mistake, that can happen with Ayden or Harry Maguire who is really experienced, those things are going to happen. If you look at the game we have chances to score the second one and win the game and nobody would be talking about the goal of Leeds.”

On having so many creative players missing, how much did he need Cunha to step up: “Not just him but Josh [Zirkzee] played well the 20 minutes that he played. Ben connects really well the game today. I think Ugarte is playing better. Ugarte is showing that he has more to give. I am really pleased for Ugarte. If these guys play well we always have a chance to win the game.”

On Zirkzee doing well showing that he needs to stay at United: “We need everyone. Everyone needs to focus on United. This is one of the best clubs in the world. If you are here and your are focused on a different club something is wrong with you. But that is okay.”

On having talks with the hierarchy about potential transfers in January: “Just focus on the game. Let’s prepare with the players that we have. I expect to have some minutes from Bruno, Mason Mount maybe, so we will see. We will have more to the quality that we have. There are players ready to help us.”

On Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount being available against Burnley: “We will see.”

Speaking in his post-match press conference when asked about his future, Amorim said the following to reporters: “I just want to say that I came here to be the manager of Man United, not the head coach. I know my name is not Tuchel, is not Conte, is not Mourinho but I am the manager of Man United and it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change.”

These comments seem to suggest that Amorim is frustrated with the current situation regarding his role in player recruitment at United. Intriguing...