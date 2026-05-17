Brentford 2-2 Crystal Palace: Bees miss golden opportunity in European race
Brentford came back from a goal down on two occasions to pick up a point in a 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace, but failed to take advantage of Brighton’s defeat elsewhere in the Premier League’s hotly contested European race.
WATCH — Brentford v Crystal Palace full match replay
Ismaila Sarr put Palace ahead from the penalty spot after just six minutes, but Dango Ouattara scored his first of two goals shortly before halftime to make it 1-1. Adam Wharton bagged his first goal for the Eagles in the 52nd minute and it looked like 2-1 might just hold up as the final score, until Ouattara headed home a long throw (flicked on at the near post) in the 88th. Brentford had a few chances during the 12 minutes of stoppage time that followed, but couldn’t find the winner.
The draw leaves the Bees (52nd) still in 8th place, a point behind Brighton in 7th and three back of Bournemouth (who have a game in hand) in 6th. If Aston Villa finish 5th (currently 4th, three points ahead of Liverpool) and win the Europa League final on Wednesday, 6th place would be awarded a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
What’s next?
- Liverpool vs Brentford — Sunday, 11 am ET
- Crystal Palace vs Arsenal — Sunday 11 am ET
- Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano — Wednesday, May 27, 3 pm ET (UEFA Conference League final)
Brentford vs Crystal Palace live updates - by Andy Edwards
Brentford vs Crystal Palace final score: 2-2
Goalscorers: Ismaila Sarr (6' - PK), Dango Ouattara (40', 88'), Adam Wharton (52')
GOAL! Brentford 2-2 Palace: Ouattara heads home from a long throw (88')
GOAL! Brentford 1-2 Palace: Wharton squeezes one underneath Kelleher (52')
GOAL! Brentford 1-1 Palace: Ouattara scores after Canvot’s header ricochets off him (40')
GOAL! Brentford 0-1 Palace: Sarr scores from the spot after Kelleher fouled him (6')
Brentford starting XI
Kelleher - Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter - Janelt, Yarmolyuk, Jensen - Ouattara, Damsgaard, Thiago
Crystal Palace starting XI
Henderson - Riad, Lacroix, Canvot - Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell - Sarr, Pino, Strand Larsen
How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock
The Bees sit 8th with 51 points, just three points clear of 12th and two back of seventh-place Brighton. A win would be massive and they may just have the right opponent.
Palace are returning from a 3-0 midweek loss at Manchester City, their fifth-straight game without a Premier League win despite back-to-back wins over Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Conference League Final. The Eagles are set for their sixth game in 18 days dating back to April 30, while Brentford will be playing their fourth game since April 27.
Brentford team news, focus
OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Rico Henry (thigh)
Crystal Palace team news, focus
OUT: Eddie Nketiah (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Evann Guessand (knee), Borna Sosa (unspecified), Cheick Doucoure (knee)
Brentford vs Crystal Palace prediction
It’s a terrific opportunity for the Bees to get more than a point. even if Palace were plenty rotated at midweek. Igor Thiago could even put some very mild heat on Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race. Maybe. Brentford 2-0 Palace.