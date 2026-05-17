Brentford 2-2 Crystal Palace: Bees miss golden opportunity in European race

Brentford came back from a goal down on two occasions to pick up a point in a 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace, but failed to take advantage of Brighton’s defeat elsewhere in the Premier League’s hotly contested European race.

WATCH — Brentford v Crystal Palace full match replay

Ismaila Sarr put Palace ahead from the penalty spot after just six minutes, but Dango Ouattara scored his first of two goals shortly before halftime to make it 1-1. Adam Wharton bagged his first goal for the Eagles in the 52nd minute and it looked like 2-1 might just hold up as the final score, until Ouattara headed home a long throw (flicked on at the near post) in the 88th. Brentford had a few chances during the 12 minutes of stoppage time that followed, but couldn’t find the winner.

The draw leaves the Bees (52nd) still in 8th place, a point behind Brighton in 7th and three back of Bournemouth (who have a game in hand) in 6th. If Aston Villa finish 5th (currently 4th, three points ahead of Liverpool) and win the Europa League final on Wednesday, 6th place would be awarded a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

What’s next?

Liverpool vs Brentford — Sunday, 11 am ET

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal — Sunday 11 am ET

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano — Wednesday, May 27, 3 pm ET (UEFA Conference League final)

Brentford vs Crystal Palace live updates - by Andy Edwards

Brentford vs Crystal Palace final score: 2-2

Goalscorers: Ismaila Sarr (6' - PK), Dango Ouattara (40', 88'), Adam Wharton (52')

GOAL! Brentford 2-2 Palace: Ouattara heads home from a long throw (88')

Ouattara's brace makes it 2-2 against Palace Dango Ouattara scores his second goal of the match to bring the Bees back to level terms with Crystal Palace late in the second half at the Gtech.

GOAL! Brentford 1-2 Palace: Wharton squeezes one underneath Kelleher (52')

Wharton smashes Palace 2-1 in front of Brentford The only thing more impressive than Adam Wharton's finish from the top of the box was his goal celebration after giving the Eagles a 2-1 lead over the Bees at the Gtech.

GOAL! Brentford 1-1 Palace: Ouattara scores after Canvot’s header ricochets off him (40')

Ouattara brings Brentford level with Palace In one of the strangest goals you'll see all season, Dango Ouattara manages to turn in Brentford's equalizer against Crystal Palace at the Gtech.

GOAL! Brentford 0-1 Palace: Sarr scores from the spot after Kelleher fouled him (6')

Sarr's penalty lifts Palace ahead of Brentford Ismaila Sarr's stellar season for Crystal Palace continues as he tucks away his ninth goal of the season to make it 1-0 against the Bees at the Gtech.

Brentford starting XI

Kelleher - Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter - Janelt, Yarmolyuk, Jensen - Ouattara, Damsgaard, Thiago

Crystal Palace starting XI

Henderson - Riad, Lacroix, Canvot - Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell - Sarr, Pino, Strand Larsen

How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

The Bees sit 8th with 51 points, just three points clear of 12th and two back of seventh-place Brighton. A win would be massive and they may just have the right opponent.

Palace are returning from a 3-0 midweek loss at Manchester City, their fifth-straight game without a Premier League win despite back-to-back wins over Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Conference League Final. The Eagles are set for their sixth game in 18 days dating back to April 30, while Brentford will be playing their fourth game since April 27.

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Rico Henry (thigh)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Evann Guessand (knee), Borna Sosa (unspecified), Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Brentford vs Crystal Palace prediction

It’s a terrific opportunity for the Bees to get more than a point. even if Palace were plenty rotated at midweek. Igor Thiago could even put some very mild heat on Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race. Maybe. Brentford 2-0 Palace.