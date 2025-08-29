How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

New-look Manchester City will try to rebound from their first setback of the season on Sunday (9 am ET), when they travel to the south coast of England to take on struggling Brighton.

Man City (6th, 3 points) were comprehensively beaten 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and it was notably the expensive summer signings who struggled their ways through from first to last whistle. Midfielders Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders (signed for a combined $108 million) struggled with the tempo and physicality of Spurs as the visitors bossed the midfield and City struggled to create chances despite having 61 percent of possession. Goalkeeper James Trafford ($36 million this summer) also had a rough outing as he practically gave the ball to Spurs inside his own penalty area for a goal, not to mention a few more nervy moments in the first two games.

Brighton (18th, 1 point), a club constantly rebuilding and reloading, are in the midst of another difficult transition period following Joao Pedro’s move to Chelsea ($82 million). 180 Premier League minutes later, the typically soaring Seagulls have just one goal (from the penalty spot) despite amassing 3.8 xG against Everton and Fulham. Fabian Hurzler’s side scored the 5th-most goals (66) in the Premier League as Pedro provided 10 goals, 6 assists last season.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET, Sunday

Venue: Amex Stadium — Brighton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Julio Enciso (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Georginio Rutter (undisclosed)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (calf), Josko Gvardiol (knock), Savinho (undisclosed), Kalvin Phillips (achilles), Marcus Bettinelli (knock), Claudio Echeverri (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Rayan Ait-Nouri (knee)

Brighton vs Manchester City prediction