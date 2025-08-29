How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic - Ohio State vs Texas
College Football Week 1 Best Bets, Predictions, Picks: Texas vs Ohio State, Penn State, UNC, MSU & Colorado!
nbc_rtf_ndmiami_250828.jpg
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
Jake Cronenworth
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Payton Tolle, Jake Cronenworth and Sal Stewart

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tcuunc_250829.jpg
TCU vs. UNC bets: Lean on Belichick’s defense
nbc_roto_lsuclemson_250829.jpg
LSU-Clemson offers several betting opportunities
nbc_cfb_ew_uscwillferrell_250829.jpg
Ever Wonder: Ferrell’s connection to USC sports?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic - Ohio State vs Texas
College Football Week 1 Best Bets, Predictions, Picks: Texas vs Ohio State, Penn State, UNC, MSU & Colorado!
nbc_rtf_ndmiami_250828.jpg
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
Jake Cronenworth
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Payton Tolle, Jake Cronenworth and Sal Stewart

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tcuunc_250829.jpg
TCU vs. UNC bets: Lean on Belichick’s defense
nbc_roto_lsuclemson_250829.jpg
LSU-Clemson offers several betting opportunities
nbc_cfb_ew_uscwillferrell_250829.jpg
Ever Wonder: Ferrell’s connection to USC sports?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published August 29, 2025 02:22 PM

New-look Manchester City will try to rebound from their first setback of the season on Sunday (9 am ET), when they travel to the south coast of England to take on struggling Brighton.

WATCH — Brighton vs Manchester City

Man City (6th, 3 points) were comprehensively beaten 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and it was notably the expensive summer signings who struggled their ways through from first to last whistle. Midfielders Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders (signed for a combined $108 million) struggled with the tempo and physicality of Spurs as the visitors bossed the midfield and City struggled to create chances despite having 61 percent of possession. Goalkeeper James Trafford ($36 million this summer) also had a rough outing as he practically gave the ball to Spurs inside his own penalty area for a goal, not to mention a few more nervy moments in the first two games.

Brighton (18th, 1 point), a club constantly rebuilding and reloading, are in the midst of another difficult transition period following Joao Pedro’s move to Chelsea ($82 million). 180 Premier League minutes later, the typically soaring Seagulls have just one goal (from the penalty spot) despite amassing 3.8 xG against Everton and Fulham. Fabian Hurzler’s side scored the 5th-most goals (66) in the Premier League as Pedro provided 10 goals, 6 assists last season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET, Sunday
Venue: Amex Stadium — Brighton
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Julio Enciso (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Georginio Rutter (undisclosed)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (calf), Josko Gvardiol (knock), Savinho (undisclosed), Kalvin Phillips (achilles), Marcus Bettinelli (knock), Claudio Echeverri (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Rayan Ait-Nouri (knee)

Brighton vs Manchester City prediction

Brighton need a win, but Man City need a win, and sometimes that’s all it takes. Brighton 1-3 Manchester City.