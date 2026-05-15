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What Cardinals schedule could mean for Beck
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Harrison a solid trade option for fantasy managers

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Aston Villa vs Liverpool live updates: Score, goals, highlights, stats from Premier League Matchweek 37

Follow live Aston Villa vs Liverpool updates from Premier League Matchweek 37 on Friday, May 15 including real-time highlights, scores, results, stats and table implications as they happen.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Is Slot a 'personality mismatch' with Liverpool?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Liverpool's subpar showing against Chelsea and wonder if Arne Slot is the right man for the job at Anfield despite his early success.

Liverpool and Aston Villa clash Friday with the opportunity to seal a UEFA Champions League place by defeating the other at Villa Park.

WATCH Aston Villa v Liverpool

The Reds and Villans both have 59 points but the visitors have an eight-goal edge in goal differential so anything short of a lopsided Villa will deliver fourth to the Reds.

A Villa win would give them a fourth-place edge, too, though Villa are also gearing up for next week’s Europa League Final against Freiburg in Istanbul.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Updates
Aston Villa lineup
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Starting XI: Martinez, Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Konsa, Digne, Tielemans, McGinn, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Barkley, Garcia, Abraham, Sancho, Luiz, Maatsen, Bogarde, Bailey

This is a deep team, and they’ll like their chances of moving up a spot on the table.
Liverpool lineup
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Starting XI: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gakpo, Ngumoha

Subs: Woodman, Wirtz, Salah, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, McConnell, Ndiaye, W. Wright

So Wirtz is fit... but for the bench along with Salah. Rio Ngumoha gets another start at forward.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool team news to watch
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Giorgi Mamardashvili looks likely to start again in goal for Liverpool, while Florian Wirtz’s status is a likely starter but his inability to go from the opening kickoff would be an issue.

Still no Amadou Onana or Boubacar Kamara for Villa. Will Unai Emery rest some stars ahead of next week’s UEL Final, or will he use it as a tune-up for his best and brightest?
How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live, stream link, start time
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday
Venue: Villa Park — Aston, Birmingham
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA