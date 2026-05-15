Aston Villa vs Liverpool live updates: Score, goals, highlights, stats from Premier League Matchweek 37
Follow live Aston Villa vs Liverpool updates from Premier League Matchweek 37 on Friday, May 15 including real-time highlights, scores, results, stats and table implications as they happen.
Liverpool and Aston Villa clash Friday with the opportunity to seal a UEFA Champions League place by defeating the other at Villa Park.
WATCH — Aston Villa v Liverpool
The Reds and Villans both have 59 points but the visitors have an eight-goal edge in goal differential so anything short of a lopsided Villa will deliver fourth to the Reds.
A Villa win would give them a fourth-place edge, too, though Villa are also gearing up for next week’s Europa League Final against Freiburg in Istanbul.
For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.
Starting XI: Martinez, Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Konsa, Digne, Tielemans, McGinn, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins
Subs: Bizot, Barkley, Garcia, Abraham, Sancho, Luiz, Maatsen, Bogarde, Bailey
This is a deep team, and they’ll like their chances of moving up a spot on the table.
Starting XI: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gakpo, Ngumoha
Subs: Woodman, Wirtz, Salah, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, McConnell, Ndiaye, W. Wright
So Wirtz is fit... but for the bench along with Salah. Rio Ngumoha gets another start at forward.
Giorgi Mamardashvili looks likely to start again in goal for Liverpool, while Florian Wirtz’s status is a likely starter but his inability to go from the opening kickoff would be an issue.
Still no Amadou Onana or Boubacar Kamara for Villa. Will Unai Emery rest some stars ahead of next week’s UEL Final, or will he use it as a tune-up for his best and brightest?
Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday
Venue: Villa Park — Aston, Birmingham
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA