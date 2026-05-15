Aston Villa vs Liverpool live updates: Score, goals, highlights, stats from Premier League Matchweek 37

Liverpool and Aston Villa clash Friday with the opportunity to seal a UEFA Champions League place by defeating the other at Villa Park.

WATCH — Aston Villa v Liverpool

The Reds and Villans both have 59 points but the visitors have an eight-goal edge in goal differential so anything short of a lopsided Villa will deliver fourth to the Reds.

A Villa win would give them a fourth-place edge, too, though Villa are also gearing up for next week’s Europa League Final against Freiburg in Istanbul.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.