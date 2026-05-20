How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Marquee managers with their club futures a bit uncertain meet Sunday when Fulham and Newcastle United contest their final matches of the 2025-26 Premier League season on Championship Sunday.

Both Marco Silva and Eddie Howe have overseen disappointing late season runs from their side but are well-liked at their club. Silva has to decide whether to accept a new contract at Fulham while Howe has reportedly saved his job for next season but needs much better than the error-strewn conclusion of this campaign.

WATCH — Fulham v Newcastle

As it stands the Cottagers and Magpies both have 49 points so there’s money directly on the line in this battle.

Newcastle are seeking back-to-back wins to finish their season and also a season sweep of the Cottagers after Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes pushed the Magpies to a 2-1 win at St. James’ Park in October.

Fulham sat seventh after a Week 23 win over Brighton but have since won just four times including an active 1W-2D-3L stretch which has seen them take just one point in May: Week 37’s 1-1 draw at 20th-place Wolves.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Joachim Andersen (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (unspecified)

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Miley (lower leg), Valentino Livramento (groin), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (thigh), Sandro Tonali (hamstring)

Fulham vs Newcastle prediction

It seems unlikely that Sandro Tonali will play and that’s a huge loss for Newcastle, who are also missing center mid Lewis Miley and may not get Joelinton back for this game. Fulham are healthy but goals have been a chore as they’ve not scored multiple markers since a 3-1 win over Burnley on March 21. Newcastle may just have a bit too much in attack for the hosts to send their fans home with a win for the summer. Fulham 1-2 Newcastle.