Fulham 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Cottagers climbing, Spurs sinking

Tottenham Hotspur took another dangerous step toward relegation from the Premier League on Sunday, as they fell 2-1 to Fulham and extended their own winless run to 10 games.

Interim head coach Igor Tudor made wide-sweeping tactical changes after losing 4-1 to Arsenal last weekend, and the results were alarmingly poor — especially early in the game. Harry Wilson opened the scoring after just seven minutes, though Spurs felt hard done by that Raul Jimenez wasn’t whistled for pushing Radu Dragusin in the back while in midair — at least as much contact and advantage gained as the incident between Randal Kolo Muani and Gabriel last weekend, but that’s life at the bottom of the table.

To make matters worse, it was an Arsenal academy product, Alex Iwobi, who doubled Fulham’s lead in the with a sensational strike from the edge of the box in the 34th minute. Spurs came to life after Mathys Tel and Richarlison came off the bench just before the hour mark, and the former helped set up the latter to pull a goal back in the 66th, but that’s as close as the visitors would get — still in with a shout to a few fantastic saves by Guglielmo Vicario in the second half that limited the damage in a flattering way.

Fulham (40 points) are up to 9th in the table after back-to-back wins and might just enter into the European race with 10 games left to play. Spurs (29 points) remain 16th, still just four points above West Ham in the relegation zone.

10 - Tottenham Hotspur have equalled their longest winless streak in the Premier League (D4 L6), only previously going 10 consecutive games without victory in the competition between January and March 1994 under Ossie Ardiles. Task. pic.twitter.com/pZ4rteasPr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2026

What’s next?

Fulham vs West Ham — Wednesday, 2:30 pm ET

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace — Thursday, 3 pm ET

Fulham vs Spurs live updates - by Andy Edwards

Fulham vs Spurs final score: 2-1

Goalscorers: Harry Wilson (7'), Alex Iwobi (34'), Richarlison (66')

GOAL! Fulham 2-1 Spurs: Richarlison heads one in at the back post (66')

GOAL! Fulham 2-0 Spurs: Iwobi smashes one off the inside of the post (34')

GOAL! Fulham 1-0 Spurs: Jimenez gets away with a push and Wilson scores (7')

Wilson blasts Fulham ahead of Spurs Fulham have Spurs in trouble early at Craven Cottage thanks to Harry Wilson's acrobatic finish from close range to make it 1-0 for the Cottagers.

Fulham starting XI

Leno - Tete, Diop, Bassey, Sessegnon - Berge, Iwobi, Smith Rowe - Wilson, Bobb, Jimenez

Spurs starting XI

Vicario - Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven - Porro, Palhinha, Bissouma, Gallagher - Simons, Kolo Muani, Solanke

How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur, live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network’

Spurs have spiraled down the Premier League table with just two wins since the start of November and three-straight losses as part of an active nine-match winless run. Sixth on the table after nine games, Tottenham Hotspur are now just four points clear of the bottom three and what would signify their first ever relegation from the Premier League.

Fulham, meanwhile, have been solid this season apart from two month-long swoons. They’re hoping the second one was ended and not paused by last week’s win at Sunderland. The Cottagers have a forgiving fixture list and could still make a run into Europe — their 37 points have them 10th, three off seventh place and eight back of fifth.

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Kevin (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Antonee Robinson (ankle/foot)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Wilson Odobert (knee), Cristian Romero (suspension), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle)

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Spurs are getting a bit healthier while Fulham have lost Kevin for an extended period of time but the good news ends there for the North Londoners. This derby does feel like it could tilt to the hosts, but the visitors might just have enough to stay level through 90 minutes as Igor Tudor may have some tricks up his sleeve. Fulham 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur.