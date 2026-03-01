 Skip navigation
Top News

Olympics: Ice Hockey-Women Finals - Gold Medal Game
Olympic hockey stars appear on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ to be on ‘Tonight Show’
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Primer: Will Darius Garland make his Clippers debut?
Olympics: Freestyle Skiing-Womens Dual Moguls
Jaelin Kauf leads another U.S. women’s dual moguls sweep

Top Clips

nbc_pl_crygoal1_260301.jpg
Lacroix gives Palace shock lead against Man United
nbc_pl_mungoal2_260301.jpg
Sesko heads Man United 2-1 in front of Palace
Screenshot_2026-03-01_112005.jpg
Fernandes’ penalty brings Man United level

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Fulham 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Cottagers climbing, Spurs sinking

  
Published March 1, 2026 11:15 AM

Tottenham Hotspur took another dangerous step toward relegation from the Premier League on Sunday, as they fell 2-1 to Fulham and extended their own winless run to 10 games.

WATCH Fulham v Spurs full match replay

Interim head coach Igor Tudor made wide-sweeping tactical changes after losing 4-1 to Arsenal last weekend, and the results were alarmingly poor — especially early in the game. Harry Wilson opened the scoring after just seven minutes, though Spurs felt hard done by that Raul Jimenez wasn’t whistled for pushing Radu Dragusin in the back while in midair — at least as much contact and advantage gained as the incident between Randal Kolo Muani and Gabriel last weekend, but that’s life at the bottom of the table.

To make matters worse, it was an Arsenal academy product, Alex Iwobi, who doubled Fulham’s lead in the with a sensational strike from the edge of the box in the 34th minute. Spurs came to life after Mathys Tel and Richarlison came off the bench just before the hour mark, and the former helped set up the latter to pull a goal back in the 66th, but that’s as close as the visitors would get — still in with a shout to a few fantastic saves by Guglielmo Vicario in the second half that limited the damage in a flattering way.

MOREIgor Tudor reaction to “incredible, madness” refereeing

Fulham (40 points) are up to 9th in the table after back-to-back wins and might just enter into the European race with 10 games left to play. Spurs (29 points) remain 16th, still just four points above West Ham in the relegation zone.

What’s next?

  • Fulham vs West Ham — Wednesday, 2:30 pm ET
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace — Thursday, 3 pm ET

Fulham vs Spurs live updates - by Andy Edwards

Fulham vs Spurs final score: 2-1

Goalscorers: Harry Wilson (7'), Alex Iwobi (34'), Richarlison (66')

GOAL! Fulham 2-1 Spurs: Richarlison heads one in at the back post (66')

GOAL! Fulham 2-0 Spurs: Iwobi smashes one off the inside of the post (34')

GOAL! Fulham 1-0 Spurs: Jimenez gets away with a push and Wilson scores (7')
Wilson blasts Fulham ahead of Spurs
Fulham have Spurs in trouble early at Craven Cottage thanks to Harry Wilson's acrobatic finish from close range to make it 1-0 for the Cottagers.

Fulham starting XI

Leno - Tete, Diop, Bassey, Sessegnon - Berge, Iwobi, Smith Rowe - Wilson, Bobb, Jimenez

Spurs starting XI

Vicario - Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven - Porro, Palhinha, Bissouma, Gallagher - Simons, Kolo Muani, Solanke

How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur, live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Craven Cottage — West London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network’

Spurs have spiraled down the Premier League table with just two wins since the start of November and three-straight losses as part of an active nine-match winless run. Sixth on the table after nine games, Tottenham Hotspur are now just four points clear of the bottom three and what would signify their first ever relegation from the Premier League.

Fulham, meanwhile, have been solid this season apart from two month-long swoons. They’re hoping the second one was ended and not paused by last week’s win at Sunderland. The Cottagers have a forgiving fixture list and could still make a run into Europe — their 37 points have them 10th, three off seventh place and eight back of fifth.

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Kevin (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Antonee Robinson (ankle/foot)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Wilson Odobert (knee), Cristian Romero (suspension), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle)

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Spurs are getting a bit healthier while Fulham have lost Kevin for an extended period of time but the good news ends there for the North Londoners. This derby does feel like it could tilt to the hosts, but the visitors might just have enough to stay level through 90 minutes as Igor Tudor may have some tricks up his sleeve. Fulham 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur.