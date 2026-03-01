So, Tottenham Hotspur look like they might actually get relegated from the Premier League this year, huh?

Based on the evidence of Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Fulham, there is very little that interim head coach Igor Tudor can do about it. What’s worse, not many, if any, of the players look capable (or interested), either.

FULHAM 2-1 SPURS — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Igor Tudor reaction, speaking after Spurs took another small step toward the bottom-three. With 10 games left to play, the gap to 18th is just four points and it’s not clear where they might find another 8-10 of them.

Igor Tudor reaction — What did interim Spurs boss say after winless run hits 10 games?

“It was not enough on our part. Fulham was much better. We have to keep working.”

On Fulham’s opening goal not being disallowed for a foul: “For me, a big referee mistake. There is no consistency [from] last week, what happened. What happened is incredible. Today the referee was incredible, not [calling] foul there is madness. … It’s about consistency of decision. Even if it’s a soft touch, a push is a foul because [Radu Dragusin] loses some advantage. With his advantage, [Fulham] score the goal. It is no easy or soft — it is always a foul. You need to give this foul. … I didn’t like the referee today, it was too much home refereeing. I didn’t feel well with all the game, all the decisions were on [their] side, but especially the goal, for me, is madness. He doesn’t understand the football, he doesn’t have feeling what is wrong and what is right.”

On Spurs’ poor first-half performance: “We were lacking in everything, with the ball and without the ball, it’s always late. We didn’t create enough, they were much better and faster. That is how we are in this moment.

On switching between a back-three and -four before and during the game: “It is not about tactics.” What is the problem then? “We discuss in the dressing room.” Happy with the running and the energy? “Not happy at all.” Still think you can stay up? “The situation is difficult, but we keep working.”

On second-half subs changing the game: “There was something there, some energy. We pushed, but it was not enough.”