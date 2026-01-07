 Skip navigation
Manchester City vs Brighton LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published January 7, 2026 02:37 PM

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City look to get back to winning ways as they host Brighton on Wednesday.

WATCH Manchester City v Brighton

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Manchester City vs Brighton live updates - by Andy Edwards

Manchester City vs Brighton live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Man City starting lineup

Donnarumma - Nunes, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake - Gonzalez, Silva, Reijnders - Foden, Doku, Haaland

Brighton starting lineup

Verbruggen - Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu - Ayari, Gross, Gomez - Mitoma, De Cuyper, Rutter

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (January 7)
Venue: Etihad Stadium — East Manchester
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

City coughed up a late goal to draw at home with Chelsea on Sunday, as they’ve now drawn two games in a row and fallen six points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal. Injuries are also starting to mount up defensively as City are going through a sticky patch.

Brighton got back to winning ways on Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 win against Burnley. Fabian Hurzeler’s side are dangerous in attack and if they continue to improve at the back they are serious contenders for a top six finish.

Manchester City team news, focus

Josko Gvardiol has suffered a serious leg injury and will be out for a long time, while fellow center backs Ruben Dias and John Stones are also out. Nathan Ake is fit to play, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are still away at AFCON. Guardiola will likely go with Khusanov and Ake at center back with O’Reilly at left back as he’s pretty much down to the last available center back pairing due to injuries. In attack Erling Haaland was left frustrated against Chelsea and he, Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki will look to start fast and set the tone.

Brighton team news, focus

The Seagulls will be without Mats Wieffer, while Yankuba Minteh is a doubt so will likely be on the bench. Pascal Gross could start after rejoining Brighton from Borussia Dortmund and he provides plenty of quality and experience in midfield. Brighton are so dangerous on the break and Mitoma, Rutter and Welbeck are all looking sharp.

Manchester City vs Brighton prediction

Even though they have defensive injuries, this seems like a game where City will use the anger of the last two results and take it out on Brighton. Go for a big home win. Manchester City 3-1 Brighton.