How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Piping hot Brentford head to suddenly-slumping Crystal Palace on Saturday, suddenly capable of stealing their London rivals’ darling status this young Premier League season.

Selhurst Park finds Palace and Brentford on the same amount of points as Oliver Glasner’s hosts have just one point from their last three Premier League outings and have also suffered a surprising Conference League loss at home to AEK Larnaca which brings their winless run to four across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Keith Andrews is suddenly the proverbial belle of the ball as the Bees have taken a win at West Ham and followed it up with a home defeat of Liverpool before waxing Grimsby Town 5-0 in the League Cup on Wednesday, refusing to give Blundell Park more cup joy as five different Bees hit the score sheet while resting plenty of regulars including Igor Thiago, Kristoffer Ajer, and Mikkel Damsgaard.

This match may have snuck up on us — it has all the possibilities of a beauty at a South London theater who rarely fails to produce atmosphere.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Caleb Kporha (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Chris Richards (calf)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Yehor Yarmolyuk (hip), Aaron Hickey (knee)

Crystal Palace vs Brentford prediction

Brentford have a bit more rest than their hosts, who had a much trickier midweek in the League Cup with their Wednesday fight against Liverpool. The Bees are considered underdogs here despite the disparate form of both clubs. It’s fair to say that the hosts should be on upset alert. Palace 1-1 Brentford.