Burnley vs Brentford LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Scott Parker’s Burnley are desperate for a win against Brentford on Saturday as they try to ignite their unlikely survival bid.

WATCH — Burnley v Brentford

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 28)

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire

TV Channel: NBCSN/Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley vs Brentford score: 1-3

Kayode OG 45+3'; Damsgaard 9', Thiago 25', Schade 34'

Burnley vs Brentford live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Kayode’s own goal gets Burnley on the board

Right on half time a cross from Anthony is off target but Michael Kayode is sliding in at the back post and the Burnley right back knocks the ball into his own net. Game on!?

Schade taps home

A long throw is flicked on and despite a valiant clearance off the line, Schade is there to tap home. Brentford absolutely flying but this is woeful defensively from Burnley.

Igor Thiago makes it 2-0!

He’s played in with a lovely through ball from Damsgaard and Igor Thiago is so calm as he takes a touch and slots home across goal. He timed his run to perfection.

Schade should score!

Ouattara gets free down the right and whips in a cross which Schade shanks wide. He should score.

Anthony stings the palms of Valdimarrson

Jaidon Anthony smashes a shot on target but Valdimarrson takes the sting out of it and gathers the ball at the second attempt. Burnley still scrambling after conceding that early goal.

Damsgaard gives Brentford the lead

A corner from the right finds Damsgaard at the back post and he heads home clinically. The diminutive Dane is mobbed by his teammates.

Burnley lineup

Dubravka; Pires, Worrall, Esteve; Laurent, Hannibal, Ward-Prowse, Humphreys; Anthony, Flemming, Bruun Larsen

Brentford lineup

Valdimarrson; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry; Jensen, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard; Ouattara, Thiago, Schade

Burnley team news, focus

Injuries have started to pile up with Mark Cullen, Conor Roberts, Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni all out for large periods and now Axel Tuanzebe and Armando Broja are out for a little while too. Burnley will look to keep this tight and then batter Brentford on the counter and from set pieces late in the game.

Brentford team news, focus

The Bees are sweating on the fitness of Michael Kayode, which would seriously impact their long-throw dominance, while Aaron Hickey has a knock. Andrews could start Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara in support of Igor Thiago in a more attack-minded lineup.

Burnley vs Brentford preview

Burnley are eight points from safety with 11 games to go but keep on picking up impressive results against some of the big boys, and they drew 1-1 at Chelsea last weekend and could have won it late on. Time is running out for them to save themselves though. They have to win this game.

Brentford lost 2-0 at home to Brighton last weekend and it was a rare poor result, and performance, from Keith Andrews’ side. The Bees are unexpectedly pushing for European qualification and this is the kind of game they have to win if they want to make that dream a reality. Andrews has signed a new long-term contract ahead of this game to underline how impressive he’s been in his debut season as a manager.

Burnley vs Brentford prediction

This feels like Brentford will make the most of Burnley having to go all-out for the win and pick them off on the counter. Burnley 1-2 Brentford.