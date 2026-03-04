 Skip navigation
Fulham 0-1 West Ham: Summerville boosts West Ham’s safety hopes

  
Published March 4, 2026 04:34 PM

Crysencio Summerville’s second-half goal boosted West Ham United’s safety hopes with a 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

WATCH Fulham vs West Ham full match replay

More to come...

Fulham vs West Ham final score: 0-1

Cryscencio Summerville 66'

Fulham vs West Ham live score, updates —by Nick Mendola

Crysencio Summerville goal — Fulham 0-1 West Ham

Bernd Leno not at his best and West Ham go in front!

Subs

Fulham plug Oscar Bobb and Rodrigo Muniz into the mix for Raul Jimenez and Cairney.

West Ham removes Callum Wilson for Soungoutou Magassa.

0-0, 61'.

No penalty!

Tom Cairney and all of Craven Cottage’s home support think Fulham are going to the spot as the midfielder’s shooting foot goes into the calf of Taty Castellanos before the ball.

Cairney is wheeling around to shoot and it’s similar to the free kick Joshua King earned late in the first. The referee is sent to the screen and announced that Cairney kicked Castellanos and it’s a foul.

Halftime — Fulham 0-0 West Ham

The free kick, like the half itself, does not produce a visible threat.

Dangerous and fortunate free kick

Mateus Fernandes gets in position on Joshua King before the youngster takes a shot and takes the full weight of King’s right foot on his calf just outside the box.

Not only does it sting like something else, Fulham are going to have a free kick inside the arc, a yard outside the box.

Even-enough start

Two shot attempts each and one on target for both Fulham and West Ham.

Even enough game, and now a yellow card as Mateus Fernandes breaks up a Fulham counter attack.

Fulham lineup

Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Cairney, Chukwueze, King, Iwobi, Jimenez

West Ham lineup

Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Todibo, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville, Bowen, Wilson, Castellanos

Fulham vs West Ham preview — by Andy Edwards

The Cottagers (40 points) are up to 10th in the Premier League table after back-to-back victories over Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, putting Marco Silva’s side within touching distance European qualification for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Winger Harry Wilson, whose contract is set to expire this summer, is the man of the moment with 7 goals and 6 assists in his last 16 PL appearances, including one of each when Fulham beat Spurs on Sunday. Wilson is, however, something of a doubt to face West Ham after picking up a knock on the weekend.

West Ham (25 points) are back in a bad way again after winning three of four games under recently appointed Nuno Espirito Santo. Draws against Manchester United and Bournemouth were solid enough results, but then the Hammers shipped five goals to Liverpool on Saturday and there is real worry that things could quickly turn south with Manchester City and Aston Villa up next on the fixture list.

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Kevin (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Wilson (ankle)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Pablo Felipe (calf), Freddie Potts (suspension), Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Fulham vs West Ham prediction

Fulham aren’t the type of team to beat themselves with lapses in concentration and defensive blunders, and that seems to be West Ham’s best laid path to points these days. Fulham 2-0 West Ham.

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Craven Cottage — London

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Online via Peacock